Delta CEO delivers customer message: ‘You can feel confident when flying with Delta’

As quarantine protocols ease and the world prepares to move forward with the new normal, Delta Air Lines reassures all customers of their commitment to a safe travel experience. Delta CEO Ed Bastian emailed the message below to customers early July:

You may be considering a business or leisure trip soon and want assurance that your travels will be safe. You can feel confident when flying with Delta, knowing that your care is our top priority. In addition to the layers of protection in place to keep you safe, here’s what you can expect.

Mayo Clinic to advise on safety and care standards

Through our new collaboration with Mayo Clinic, a global leader in serious and complex healthcare, we are working closely with expert advisors to review and enhance our health and safety standards during COVID-19 and beyond. Mayo Clinic experts are helping establish an Integrated Advisory Council to assess safety procedures and consult on how to improve safeguards to protect you. With Mayo Clinic’s guidance, we have also developed an employee COVID-19 testing program for our full workforce. As part of that program, Mayo Clinic will assess the risk for exposure and spread of COVID-19, and recommend re-testing programs for the ongoing safety of our people and customers.

Face mask requirements

Wearing a face covering is one of the most important ways to stay safe in the airport and on board. A study by international experts indicated that the spread of COVID-19 would be drastically reduced if 80 percent of the population wore a face covering combined with social distancing. That’s why we want to ensure you are aware of the requirement to wear a mask during boarding and throughout your flight. If you choose not to comply with this or any other safety requirement, you risk losing the ability to fly with Delta in the future. While you’re encouraged to bring your own face covering, supplies are available if needed. Thank you for doing your part to stay safe and protect those around you.

Flexibility and the latest information

You want to stay informed and know what to expect when traveling. Everything you need to know about the latest travel restrictions is available at the Delta website. Even amongst the uncertainty, you can book trips with peace-of-mind as change fees have now been waived for flights purchased through July 31, 2020.

Better service for your needs

As flight schedules continue to change, I know some of you are experiencing long wait times when reaching out to our Reservations team. Your patience is sincerely appreciated. To shorten those waits in the near future, many of our specialists are in the process of returning from voluntary leaves of absence, and we are expanding the training and capability of all specialists to better serve you. To make it even easier to make changes, we are also enhancing self-service options on Delta.com and the Fly Delta app.

Zero tolerance for racism, bigotry and hateful acts

As an organization, we are acknowledging the truth of our history and examining every area of our business where we can be a stronger ally for justice and equality, from programs to policy change. We recently celebrated the power of action across our hometown state as the Georgia Hate Crime bill was passed, of which Delta was a passionate supporter. You have my promise we will continue taking every opportunity to bring truth and justice to the forefront to ensure a stronger, more connected world for everyone.

This year is defining our nation and our society. It is a moment where we can make a difference, and I remain hopeful for the future. As you consider returning to travel, we look forward to welcoming you back with warmth and care.

Sincerely,

Ed Bastian, CEO