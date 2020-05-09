Focused on safety, Delta moves quickly to meet customer needs amid health crisis

Delta is continuing to adapt to rapidly evolving customer demands with a number of key changes to ensure safe travel. Announcements in recent weeks have demonstrated the airline’s commitment to reflect feedback from customers about what they value most, from introducing a new standard of cleanliness to expanded social distancing efforts.

Safety remains a key customer concern when traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the carrier is providing face masks for employees and introducing a new system-wide boarding process aimed at protecting customers when traveling.

Providing face masks to employees. Following the recommendation of the CDC, customers are encouraged to bring their own face masks to ensure protection while traveling.

Adjustments to the boarding process to encourage social distancing. Starting April 10, all flights will follow a back-to-front boarding process to support social distancing and reduce the instances of customers needing to pass by one another to reach their seat. The measures will be in place through June 30 and may be adjusted or extended depending on COVID-19 developments.

Pre-boarding, as always, includes those who need extra time and assistance. During the main boarding process, customers will be invited to board by rows, starting from the rear of the aircraft, forward.

Customers are encouraged to help with good social distancing practices by waiting for their row to be called. Those seated in Delta One or First Class, as well as Diamond Medallion Members, remain welcome to board at any point during the boarding process.

The new process builds on the metered, or spaced, boarding that began in early April, and boards fewer customers at a time to allow for more distance between them.

Delta’s effort to reflect evolving demands led to a series of customer-focused changes in recent weeks, including: