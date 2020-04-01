Delta takes action for customers following COVID-19 outbreak

As concerns continue about the coronavirus known as COVID-19, Delta Air Lines is continuously taking steps to ensure the safety and security of our customers, and of our employees.

Nothing is more important to us than your safety. Delta maintains an ongoing relationship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the world’s foremost experts on communicable diseases. During periods of acute concern we stay in constant contact with these partners, as well as health officials in the affected areas.

“We have adjusted flight schedules to affected areas, waived many change fees and are working with customers to adjust travel plans, using relationships with other airlines when needed.”

WAIVING CHANGE FEES

Delta is giving travelers additional flexibility, waiving change fees for all international and domestic flights booked between March 1-31 as well as tickets issued on or before March 9.

Additionally, we are allowing customers to make a one-time change to travel plans without a fee if your plans include these cities:

Shanghai and Beijing, China – through May 31

Seoul, South Korea – through May 31

OPTIONS FOR RESCHEDULING

If your flight has been changed due to our recent schedule adjustments, you can go to the My Trips section of delta.com to review and understand your options. These may include rebooking on alternate Delta flights, rebooking on flights after April 30, rebooking on alternate or partner airlines, refunds or contacting us to discuss additional options.

CLEANING OUR AIRCRAFT

We have consulted with the CDC, WHO and other health organizations to ensure we follow, and in many cases exceed, their guidance on health precautions related to coronavirus. Our aircraft cleaning teams are trained to meet Delta’s high cleanliness standards to provide our customers with a safe and comfortable experience. Delta uses an EPA-registered disinfectant on all flights which is rated to combat many communicable diseases.

In February, we began deploying a fogging technique with a highly effective, EPA-registered disinfectant on flights arriving in our U.S. gateways from Asia – Atlanta, Detroit, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Portland and Seattle. Fogging procedures are being performed on all trans-Pacific flights arriving into the U.S. We are working rapidly and have sourced additional machines to expand fogging to inbound international flights, prioritizing trans-Atlantic inbound flights from markets with reported coronavirus cases. Fogging procedures on all inbound Italy flights to New York-JFK and Atlanta began on Feb 29.

CHANGES TO OUR FLYING

Delta is also adjusting its trans-Pacific flying to align with expected demand trends during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak. Previously announced suspension of service between Incheon and Manila extended through May 31.