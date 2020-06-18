Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province Export Online Fair launched ASEAN Station-Chinese Medicine Service Session

The Zhejiang Export Online Fair entitled ASEAN Station-Chinese Medicine Service Session, was successfully launched last June 17, 2020. The event was the third official phase of the Chinese Medicine Service Special Series of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province Export Online Fair.

Attendees of the ceremony were Zhang Qianjiang, Zhejiang provincial Deputy Head of the Department of Commerce; Wang Jing, Director of the World Federation of Chinese Medicine Societies; Director General Annabelle Pabiona-De Guzman of Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC); Zheng Qiming MD, registered Chinese medicine practitioner in the Philippines, and Institute of Acupuncture and Moxibustion.

The Philippines has a large population of Chinese and overseas, expanding a strong sense and knowledge in Chinese medicine, which reinforced a better complementary relationship with Zhejiang in the Chinese medicine industry and trade. As the main carrier for the implementation of the “Belt and Road” strategy, Chinese medicine plays an important role in promoting international pharmaceutical exchanges, cooperation and development. Zhejiang Province has brought obvious advantages in traditional Chinese medicine and has been able to develop service trade industries such as traditional Chinese medicine, pension, health care, tourism, culture, and traditional Chinese medicine.

This year coincides with the 45th anniversary of the Philippines and China in diplomatic relations. Today commemorates the first anniversary of the China-Philippines TMC Center. In order to promote the development of Zhejiang-ASEAN Chinese medicine service trade, the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province will hold a campaign through online trade fair using the digital platform- featuring Chinese medicine, culture, education, trade exchanges and cooperation as the carrier, connecting Zhejiang Chinese medicine service trade enterprises with ASEAN merchants demand, within the framework of the China–ASEAN Free Trade Area, with unified communities in the trade of traditional Chinese medicine services between Zhejiang and the Philippines.