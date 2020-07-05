Devon Seron inks contract with ALV Talent Circuit

Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) alumna Devon Seron recently signed up with Arnold Vegafria’s ALV Talent Circuit, the same management outfit that handles the careers of some of todays hottest celebrities, including Sunshine Cruz, Beauty Gonzalez, Sylvia Sanchez, Martin del Rosario and many others.

The proud Cebuana lass has come a long way since her memorable stint in ABS-CBNs Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Teen Clash last 2010, and has proven her mettle as a versatile actress, singer/dancer and brand endorser.

Some of her memorable TV shows during her Star Magic years include Angelito: Batang Ama, Apoy sa Dagat, Maria Mercedes, Moon of Desire, Forevermore and guest stints in Maalaala Mo Kaya.

Upon transferring to the Kapuso network in 2018, she was cast in shows such as The One That Got Away, Asawa Ko Karibal Ko, Dahil sa Pag-ibig, Pepito Manaloto, Magpakailanman and Wish Ko Lang, and many others.

Devons movie credits include Maybe This Time, Halik Sa Hangin, Haunted Mansion, Maybe This Time, Everything About Her, I Love You to Death, Pwera Usog, Cant Help Falling in Love, You With Me, Walwal, Bakwit Boys, Man in My Dreams and Penduko.

After having had her fill of feel-good stories and light drama roles, Devon dreams of exploring the action genre soon.

“Yes, Ive always loved action dramas,” she confesses, citing Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner Scarlett Johansson as her favorite onscreen heroines.

Given the chance, she also plans to get serious with her music career. Despite her short stint with the all-female group Girl Trends, Devon feels shes more than ready to get serious with her singing. She names Celine Dion, Beyonce and Mariah Carey among her favorite singers.

Under her new management outfit, its only a matter of time before the underrated actress earns more critical and commercial acclaim for her acting prowess. With the right roles and projects, her star will shine much brighter very soon.

“I’m very excited to be with ALV!” she says. “I’ll finally be able to fulfill my dream projects soon.”

News of her latest career move was gladly welcomed by her ever-loyal fan group, Team DEVONairs, as well as keen showbiz watchers who eagerly welcomed her back into the showbiz fold after her self-imposed quarantine break.

It’s not surprising how the young lass continues to earn the love and respect of fans and netizens alike. After all, underneath her showbiz façade lies the heart of a humble probinsyana who values her privacy and still adheres to old-school Pinoy values.