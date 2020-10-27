Digital Healthcare and Innovations from Taiwan Creates New Partnerships

Amid a raging COVID-19 pandemic that has brought monumental challenges to the global healthcare industry, Taiwan Excellence, a national award in Taiwan with 28 years of history, initiated the Smart Medical Express.

The Smart Medical Express is composed of product launches that seek to enhance cooperation within the international community while highlighting digital healthcare and innovations from Taiwan.

The activities involved in Smart Medical Express included 5 online presentations that focused on technological advancements and innovations in surgical equipment, ophthalmology, assistive devices, dentistry, and innovative healthcare products, all aimed at capturing the attention of global healthcare practitioners.

Just recently, over 300 medical practitioners from various medical institutions, medical colleges, and healthcare industries in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, including the media from these countries, participated in the final event entitled “Taiwan – ASEAN Medical Device and Innovation Forum” to share Taiwan’s latest medical technologies.

With innovation as its theme, the forum invited Faspro Systems Co., Ltd., Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Crystalvue Medical Corp., Mediland Enterprise Corp., IEI Integration Corp., and other medical manufacturers to present their new products. Furthermore, a leading digital healthcare enterprise in Taiwan, Quanta Computer Inc., gave the keynote speech and discussed Taiwan’s digital healthcare transformation.

When facing a large-scale pandemic, healthcare is considered the sector that is most at danger and at risk being the first line of defense. Taiwan is using the advantages of its robust ICT industry to assist medical institutions with regard to planning and executing their digital transformations. By sharing experiences in software and hardware integration, Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation, and establishment of cloud databases, Taiwan creates more opportunities for partnerships between medical institutions around the world.

The presentations during the event included innovations in medical materials and equipment. The Faspro Surgical Video Camera (Fasmedo FM-100) offers a solution for medical imaging and recording. Taiwan Main Orthopaedic Biotechnology Co., Ltd., meanwhile, developed the Foresee-X Smart Surgical Glasses Solution, the first device in the world to apply augmented reality technology to surgery. The Non-Mydriatic Auto Fundus Camera, on the other hand, developed by Crystalvue Medical Corp., uses automatic retina tracking to quickly diagnose the eyes of patients. Mediland Enterprise Corp.’s product, the Hyper Light Disinfection Robot, uses the Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) sterilization method to neutralize pathogens in hospitals and reduce contact infections between patients and medical personnel. Finally, the Body Temperature Monitoring Solution, developed by IEI Integration Corp., incorporates a facial recognition system to quickly detect the temperature of multiple persons via their foreheads.

Using advancements in technology, these companies were lauded for creating new applications for the medical field, thus providing better services to patients.

Application of new technologies, such as AI, 3D printing, augmented reality (AR), and automatic detection in the healthcare sector have allowed for the creation of new and technologically advanced medical products. COVID-19 has made people realize the importance of transforming healthcare and as such, Taiwan Excellence will continue to introduce new healthcare innovations and share more healthcare products with global buyers.