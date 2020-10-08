Discounts up to 42% await realme fans at Shopee 10.10 Brand Festival Sale

Online shoppers can expect to bag huge discounts of up to 42 percent from the Philippines’s top 2 smartphone brand realme at the Shopee 10.10 Brand Festival Sale on October 10. realme Philippines is discounting the price of select smartphones and Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices.

The monthly repdigit sale event is a much-awaited online shopping date as big brands nationwide offer various promos, from discount vouchers and in-app games to the beloved free shipping promo.

With the school year officially commencing, realme Philippines is offering promos on devices that can aid students in acing their virtual classes and offline modules. Parents and students looking for tech partners for schooling can score up to 42 percent off on select realme AIoT devices and as much as 12 percent off on premium realme smartphones.

Make learning more fun

E-learners can now get a chance to enjoy online-schooling with the help of capable realme devices. Starting at 12 midnight on October 10, realme devices will be having slashed-off prices in successive Flash Sale periods.

For those in search of smartphones with durable and massive battery power, the quad-camera king realme 5i can be availed for only Php 6,490.00, while the triple-camera all-around smartphone, realme C12, will be retailed for only Php 5,490.00, giving purchasers a Php 500 off on both superb devices.

On the other hand, aspiring content creators can get a chance to level-up their game with the realme 6 Pro priced at only Php 14,990.00 — a staggering Php 2000 discount.

Home-school must haves

To get the all-in-one smooth e-learning experience, students can top off their devices with exclusive realme AIoT accessories. The realme Buds Neo, whose price will be discounted by more than Php 500, is perfect for digital learning with its low-latency feature and strong battery capability. The realme Buds Neo can be availed for only Php 1,449.00. On the other hand, to equip devices with the juice they need to stay powered throughout the day, the realme Powerbank 2 will be offered with a 42 percent discount, bringing the price to only Php 690.00.

“realme Philippines provides cutting-edge technology that can enable the youth to pursue excellence in their fields of interest. By making our products available in channels like Shopee, we get to reach more young Filipinos who dream big. Enjoy the promos we have in store for you at the Shopee 10.10 Brand Festival,” shares VP for Marketing Austine Huang.

Purchasers can also enjoy amazing deals and discounts at Lazada 10.10’s Brand Mega Offer and Flash Sales. Score as much as Php 500 off on select realme smartphones and accessories.