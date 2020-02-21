Discover the Magical Books: an Immersive Augmented Reality (AR) Reading Experience with 12 New Titles

Are you a parent with your child in tow for the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020? Rows upon rows of children’s books await! With books at 50% – 90% off recommended retail price, creating your own mini library at home will not be a problem at the World’s Biggest Book Sale.

Get the perfect book to read aloud to your tot or get in some fun and learning for bath time. There are also board books, activity books, sticker books, books on religion, sound books, pop-up books and even books for older kids under readers.

Give your child a head start for kindergarten with books on the alphabet and numbers with ‘The Montessori Method’ book series about ‘Farms’, ‘Shapes’, ‘Seasons’ and ‘Numbers’. The books are designed to stimulate the cognitive abilities of young children and colorful stickers included in the book add more fun to the activities. This will also help them get a strong foundation in early concept from recognition of shapes to counting.

Does your little one find it overwhelming when a book has too many words? Make learning more fun with ‘100% Full-Sized Bugs’ packed chock-full of colourful pages that depict insects in their actual size and fun facts like the giant bug can swim very well and even catch small fish and tadpoles. Once they have had their fill of bugs, let them explore what the animal kingdom has to offer with ‘100 Facts: Oceans’ and ’100 Facts Reptiles & Amphibians’.

To enhance their imagination, let them have a go at the pop-up books in store. In ‘Planet Pop-Up: Tiger Takes Off’, travel to the circus to meet a fearless flying tiger, penguins launching from a cannon, a roller-skating octopus and all of their acrobatic friends in this pop-up extravaganza with a surprise on every page. If that is not enough, let the little ones have fun listening to different sounds such as the splash of a puddle, clinking of coins and blare of a horn with ‘The Wheels on the Bus’.

There is no better way to expand upon your child’s vocabulary than to get them started on reading from young. ‘My Little Pony: The Princess Collection Box Set’ includes four stories of the adventures of the ponies and lessons about friendship along the way. Then, let the kids dive into the world of fairy tales with beloved characters from ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ and ‘The Beauty and the Beast’.

Having trouble getting through a book from start to finish with your child? Is their attention often focused on smartphones and tablets? Whilst parents may stress about keeping their children gadget-free, the Magical Book series offers the best solution by combining the best of both worlds by using physical books and eye-catching Augmented Reality (AR) technology to revolutionize reading for the next generation. These books are available exclusively at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020, as the sole distributor of the books in Asia.

During the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2019, 6 books were introduced to rave reviews by Filipino parents who could not get enough of the Magical Book series. Due to popular demand, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila has brought back 12 brand new titles including ‘Frozen: A Sleepover Party and ‘Winnie the Pooh: Fun with First Words’. The Magical Book series are a great tool to assist the interaction between parents and their children through an immersive and interactive reading experience. There is a total of 18 titles available at the Sale including ‘ABC Fun with Mickey‘ and ‘123 Counting Fun with Mickey’ that magnifies the learning aspects of the books with activities such as tracing of letters and counting exercises. Make the most of the buy 5 get 1 free promotion on selected Magical Books and discover brand new titles.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020 will be open for 24 hours straight from now until February 24 at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila. During the 11-day duration of the World’s Biggest Book Sale, more than 2 million English titles will be available at 50%-90% off recommended retail price and entry is FREE. The ‘Crazy Deals’ promotion will also be introduced for the first time in Manila, offering incredible further markdowns as low as ₱60.