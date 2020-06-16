Diwatang Maria aspires to lead Green Beauty market

There is no denying, a lot of consumers are still swayed by the popular concept of beauty pouty lips, oozing butt, massive breasts, obvious cheekbones, trendy hairstyles and whatnot- Hollywood has drilled in their psyche, countless people are beginning to ask if these products endorsed by celebrities that help them look appealing are safe, harmless, organic, and even ethical.

Looking beautiful is still relevant. Even in times of calamity or pandemic, men and women choose to look dapper in and out of their homes. But beneath this consciousness to look good, everyone nowadays gives the same emphasis on the importance of feeling good at the same time, a realization that seemed to have led the industry to a continuous transformation.

This gave rise to Green beauty, a growing movement of people and industries who want to be beautiful and responsible at the same time.

The term Green beauty has no precise definition in the dictionary. The person who coined this term must have drawn it from the conclusion of ascensional aesthetic (the belief that one should rise from lower to higher forms of beauty), with contention that artificial beauty is enjoyable.

To be clear about it, Green beauty is clean beauty and generally refers to products which are non-toxic and not harmful whether they are natural or not. One must take not that there is no such thing as chemical-free cosmetics since every ingredient used in developing a cosmetic product, natural or synthetic is a chemical.

What green beauty tries to emphasize is the absence of harsh synthetic elements, which are toxic and carcinogenic every consumer applies in his/her body, and at the same time do not destroy the environment.

This commercial ethos covers a wide spectrum of principles that advocates the use of products that are not harmful to ones health and the planet. It comes with an awareness that being ‘green’ also means being socially responsible and ethically mindful.



In the Philippines, Diwatang Maria is setting the benchmark for Green beauty at a high level.

“Diwatang Maria is a local start-up brand that blends science and passion to give Filipinos access to effective, achievable, and sustainable skincare. We offer high-quality and locally made organic soaps that help your skin achieve that healthy glow to which the diwatas are known for,” shares Ma. Concepcion Macalintal, founder and CEO of Diwatang Maria.

The company was founded in 2018 when she saw the need to provide beauty products that will not only help consumers attain the results from the products they are using, but also to embrace a business ethic that provides consumers green beauty products that are natural, organic, safe, free from harmful and toxic ingredients, and safe to the environment.

Expressing why Diwatang Maria chose to be in the green beauty market, Macalintal said, “People are starting to realize the importance of natural or organic products. This Green Beauty movement is more than a practice that was adopted just recently but rather a reticent movement, which started sometime and is growing as consumers are being empowered by the fact that there can be a better and safer choice.”

She also added that her company wanted to promote the use of locally made organic goods and gather support as they promote eco-friendly products and we want to share that Filipino-made products are on a par with international brands when it comes to producing premium quality soaps.

Diwatang Maria recently introduced its three pilot products, namely Mariang Makiling, Mariang Sinukuan, Mariang Cacao.

Maria Makiling, the sacred protector of Mt. Makiling gives you the harmonious combination of Papaya Enzyme and Kojic Acid, which is an organic compound derived from fungi and malting of rice known to be effective in improving the appearance of melasma and hyperpigmentation.

Diwatang Maria Makiling soap also uses Coconut Oil and Aloe Vera that work best to prevent acne and blemishes. Its rich lather leaves the skin healthy and glowing.

Meanwhile, Diwatang Maria Sinukuan contains Oatmeal Kernel and Colloidal Oatmeal that help your skin free from irritation and itching. Perfect for sensitive skin, DiwatangMaria Sinukuan combines the power of Papaya Enzyme, Glutathione, and Kojic Acid to provide your skin the antioxidants that keep the skin healthy, clean, and glowing. It also contains coconut oil and aloe vera, together with oatmeal, they form a trio of antibacterial and anti-inflammatory lather for healthy and radiant skin.

Diwatang Maria Cacao, the chocolate-scented Diwatang Maria Cacao nourishes the skin through the skin-enhancing benefits from Oatmeal Kernel, Colloidal Oatmeal, and Shea Butter. The powerful moisturizing effect of this trio helps the skin to delay aging and boosts the production of collagen.

All Diwatang Maria products, are all-natural, paraben-free, and free of other harmful ingredients.

Although a number of businesses in the country try to cope with this green movement by offering products with natural ingredients, it wasnt some five years ago when considerably more organizations saw the importance of green awareness and began the integration cleaner, safer practices in their products and services.

Diwatang Maria also recognizes the importance of sustainability as it uses natural ingredients in its products.

The company is expecting expansion within the year to cater to more Filipinos nationwide to better serve its growing market.

Macalintal also invited entrepreneurial individuals to join Diwatang Maria as distributors or resellers. “We are offering exciting packages for those who want to be our partners in the business. Lets take advantage of earning at the comfort of our homes since most of the people now prefer work from home arrangements.”