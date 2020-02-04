DLSAA-P and TCS to hold much-awaited 11th Clark Animo International Marathon

Following the exhilarating 2019 race that saw 10,000 runners participating, the De La Salle Alumni Association Pampanga (DLSAA-P) Chapter will hold the TCS Clark Animo International Marathon 2020 on March 8. This year’s event will have exciting new features that will complement the internationally certified courses and special activities.

This race is presented by Clark Global City, a UDENNA company, and a state-of-the-art central business district development in Mabalacat Pampanga.

The TCS Clark Animo International Marathon 2020 features Boston Marathon qualifying IAAF-AIMS measured race routes, a 42.2-kilometer marathon, a half-marathon, as well as 10-kilometer, 5-kilometer, and 2.5-kilometer courses. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is launching a new mobile application for the race.

With the marathon on its eleventh year, the courses in the Animo run will be given international certification by the International Association of Athletic Federations and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

“Because we aim to give the best race experience to the participants, all races are IAAF-AIMS Certified Courses,” said Jumbo Tayag, race director. “This guarantees that participants run the correct distance, with a valid recorded time recognized internationally for qualifying and rankings purposes.”

Tayag likewise asserts that Animo Run participants who aim to join international races such as the Boston Marathon will definitely have an advantage.

First held in 2009 as a fun run in Clark Field, the TCS Clark Animo International Marathon initially had 600 participants, with numbers increasing every year. Organized by DLSAA-P and partnered with TCS, a leading technology company, the event aims to raise funds to support its various community projects on the environment and education.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third placers of the 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 21-kilometer, and 42-kilometer distances in the mens and womens categories. Likewise, one runner each from the Adult category (18 years old and above) and Kiddie category (17 years old and below) will receive cash incentives.

A special award will also be given to the runner with the best costume.

This year is TCS fifth year as title sponsor. The company is set to once again have the largest contingent of runners at the TCS Clark Animo International Marathon, with over 1,000 employee, client and partner runners joining the race. TCS is also staging a first-time global employee contest, set to bring 10 runners to Clark from the companys locations around the world.

The IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization of 450,000 employees worldwide has extensive operations in the Philippines, servicing global companies from Manila and Clark. TCS is also the worlds largest corporate sponsor of distance running events, including TCS New York City Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, as well as partnerships in Boston, Chicago, London, Singapore and multiple other marquee races.

Gun start for the 42-kilometer distance will be at 2 a.m.; 4:30 a.m. for the 21-kilometer; 5:30 a.m. for the 10-kilometer; 5:45 a.m. for the 2.5-kilometer; and 6 a.m. for the 2.5 km. Runners are expected to be at the venue 30 minutes before their gun start.

Made possible by Tata Consultancy Services, Clark Global City, Clark Development Corporation, CONVERGE, New Balance, SMART, Nepo Center, Pocari Sweat, Cherifer Premium, CMCS Inc, Kenny Rogers, and Genesis Transport, TCS Clark Animo International Marathon 2020s other sponsors include Garmin, Alpha Aviation, Bale Capampangan, Inbox, Cenmidis, Ederm Centers, Public Figure Photography, Royce Hotel and Clark Water, with CLTV36 and UFM 105.5 as media partners.

Registration in Metro Manila is set on February 14 to 16.