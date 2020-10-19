DoTheLifebuoy hand wash challenge and win P5,000!



For the past several months, our new normal life has been defined by doing what we can to prevent the further spread of infection. Whether we cope by staying and working from home, connecting with friends over Zoom, discovering a new hobby, or trying out a new Tiktok dance craze, we are still mindful of the simple things we can do, like regular sanitation of surfaces and frequent handwashing with soap and water, to defend against the pandemic and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

To help Filipinos prepare and protect themselves, one of the world’s biggest soap brands, Lifebuoy is now back in the Philippines with its effective range of antibacterial handwashes, soaps and sanitizers. In celebration of Handwashing Month this October, Lifebuoy has introduced a new dance craze called #DoTheLifebuoy Dance Challenge. Led by brand ambassador Kathryn Bernardo, the #DoTheLifebuoy Dance Challenge is a short and easy dance routine meant to remind everyone to wash hands regularly. Set to a catchy pop tune, the dance features basic handwashing steps, like washing palms, back of hands, fingers and wrists, mixed together with modern dance moves. It’s a great reminder that good hygiene practices are not a chore, but something fun and enjoyable to do with friends and family.

That’s not all! To liven up the celebrations for Handwashing Month, a nationwide dance contest for the #DoTheLifebuoy Dance Challenge is underway throughout October. Simply post your version of the #DoTheLifebuoy Dance Challenge on Facebook or Instagram to get a chance to win Php 5,000 weekly.*

Lifebuoy wants to remind everyone to always wash their hands to keep safe from stronger, more evolved germs of today. Formulated with Activ Silver+ technology, which uses silver, one of nature’s powerful germ-fighting ingredients, to fight 99.9% of bacteria.

As Filipinos adjust to the new normal and return to the things they love to do, Lifebuoy encourages everyone to #DoTheLifebuoy and wash hands regularly!

Try the Lifebuoy Instagram Filter via http://bit.ly/dtlfilter and enter the challenge today! To view the full mechanics of the #DoTheLifebuoy Dance Challenge, visit http://bit.ly/dtlmechanics.*

Lifebuoy is available in all leading supermarkets, sari-sari stores, drugstores, department stores, convenience stores, and e-commerce sites for Php59.00 for 50ml hand sanitizer, Php32.45 for 110g soap bar and Php 149 for 450ml liquid handwash. For more information, visit Lifebuoy Philippines’ Facebook page.

*Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106465 Series of 2020