Domex, in partnership with DepEd, fights poor sanitation in all Philippine schools

Unilever’s toilet hygiene expert Domex announced its partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) with the goal of providing access to usable, clean and safe toilets for 7 million Filipino school children by 2021. The event, held at Lakandula High School, was graced by school division heads, staff, students and their parents.

The Panelist + Unilever Team with the 7 talented students who created the artworks that represent the aim to reach and positively impact 7 million students by 2021

The program formed part of the Domex #TogetherWeAreUnstoppable campaign, which aims to rally the nation to help win the war on poor sanitation in schools. As well as part of DepEd’s many efforts to improve school sanitation conditions through their Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program (DepEd WinS).

Unilever Vice President for Sustainable Business and Communications, Mr. Ed Sunico, handing School Divisions Superintendent, Ms. Dr. Maria Magdalena M. Lim, a token to represent the partnership of Unilever and DepEd for the #TogetherWeAreUnstoppable Campaign

Schools are a high priority for Domex. The lack of access to usable, clean and safe toilets seriously impacts the health, comfort, and learning ability of students. 84% of school teachers and school nurses say toilet-related health issues greatly increase the number of sick days students take, which could also impact their learning.

Domex believes a clean and safe school toilet is a right, not a privilege,” said Vanessa Ong, Marketing Director for Unilever Home Care. “Currently, 1 in 2 schools in the Philippines still do not follow national guidelines on sanitation. Through this landmark partnership, we join forces to achieve clean, safe, usable toilets for every Filipino child.”

Domex together with DepEd and GIZ reinforced their commitment to the DepEd WinS program. This program provides practical guidance on what schools must do to achieve usable, clean, and safe toilets. Domex will continue to contribute by providing the right support and training for janitors, school staff, and students to encourage schools to adopt healthy school hygiene practices.

The Unilever Team supporting the #TogetherWeAreUnstoppable campaign L-R: Rondell Torres, Lexi Tan, Josh Yeo, Apples Aberin, Ed Sunico, Lavin Gonzaga

Today, Domex also launched the inaugural Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards, an initiative to accelerate progress toward reaching national sanitation standards. Schools and division offices are encouraged and rewarded for adopting the DepEd WinS program, making stepwise improvements in school sanitation. The award aims to promote good hygiene and sanitation habits by reinforcing the importance of maintaining usable, clean and safe toilets in schools across the Philippines.

Through the Eskwelang Unstoppable Award we hope to recognize and reward schools that have greatly improved toilet sanitation conditions for their students and staff,” continued Ong. “We believe that keeping toilets clean and safe is a shared responsibility and want to rally everyone – from partners and parents, to janitors, staff and students – to join the movement and put an end to poor sanitation.”

The Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards will culminate during World Toilet Day on November 19, 2020. The award will recognise the Best School Division, as well as the Most Improved Schools from the winning division based on WinS star ratings.

Join the Domex #TogetherWeAreUnstoppable movement to make a usable, clean and safe toilet a reality for every Filipino school children. Follow Domex Philippines Facebook page to find out how you can be involved.

Domex is available in all major retailers and e-commerce sites.

