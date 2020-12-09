Doña Elena Olive Oil introduces its latest look

The nourishment that we’re craving right now is all about healthy, affordable, and easy to create home-cooked meals. And why not? In this period of the new normal, most people will agree that cooking is a way we can bring some order and a sense of pleasure in our lives right now.

Whether you’ve been looking for ways on how to cook deliciously affordable meals or wanting to feel empowered in the kitchen, Doña Elena, the country’s no. 1 olive oil inspires you with some thoughtful ideas that won’t only sustain, but will also bring comfort during this time of corona.

Celebrated for its perfected combination of premium-quality olives directly sourced and harvested from the farms of Andalucia in Spain, Doña Elena Olive Oil has been dominating the market for a full decade now. We break down what makes Doña Elena Olive Oil the ideal choice in preparing home-cooked, restaurant-quality meals that will inspire you to cook healthily at home!

Packed with the good stuff

What separates Doña Elena Olive Oil from the rest of the field is its ability to take an already-healthy dietary staple up a notch and make it even fuller in flavor.

Extracted from the fruit of olive trees, olive oil defines the Mediterranean diet. Countries like Spain and Greece that have it as part of their native cuisine touts some of the world’s healthiest populations, thanks in large part to the health benefits of olive oil.

Doña Elena’s offerings, in particular, are rich in good fats and oxidants through the combination of two types of olives, hojiblanca and picual. Each bottle contains 80% monounsaturated oleic acids, which is proven to regulate insulin and support weight management according to research. The heart-friendly fat is also known for supporting the health of the heart and enhancing brain function. These two organs could be hit by COVID-19, studies say.

Doña Elena Olive Oil comes loaded with high levels of antioxidants like polyphenols and is packed with vitamins E, K, and A that helps lower bad cholesterols.

Everything for anything

As diverse as the health advantages of olive oils are in its applications, Doña Elena Olive Oil comes in three variants to make any type of dish shine with flavorful and aromatic taste. There’s Extra Virgin for dips and salad dressing; Pure Olive Oil for pasta and everyday cooking; and Pomace for roasting and frying.

What’s more, Doña Elena Olive Oil is the only brand that offers the most comprehensive sizes. Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, Doña Elena’s Pure, Extra Virgin, and Pomace are conveniently available in 250 ml, 500 ml, 1 Liter, and 5 Liter PET bottle sizes so you have all the options for every purpose and need.

As tasty as it looks

To make sure that the packaging of Doña Elena Olive Oil does justice to its quality, a renowned French designer was tasked in 2017 to create a new bottle befitting a well-loved premium quality product. The result is a strengthened brand identity that is at the same time recognizable to patrons and accommodating to first-time users.

The new packaging includes two significant, fine engravings on the bottle that are exclusively Doña Elena: the Doña Elena insignia near the top, and the olive fruit near the base. Another detail that customers enjoy is the usage recommendation per variant that is printed on the label, making it easier to choose the right olive oil for your cooking needs.

For whatever occasion, Doña Elena Olive Oil comes through as the perfect culinary companion in preparing delicious meals that are good for the health and light on the wallet.

Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online beginning November 20 at www.AceMarket.ph.