Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” out now; Reveals video for new single ‘Break My Heart’

Dua Lipa‘s highly anticipated new album Future Nostalgia is out now. Future Nostalgia will include the Number 1 global hit single ‘Don’t Start Now’, her smash single ‘Physical’ and the latest release ‘Break My Heart’. The new album will be available for download on all digital platforms as well as physical on the following formats; pink neon vinyl, CD, picture disc, gold cassette and deluxe box set, all of which are now available from Dua’s web store here.

Dua recalls the precise moment when this new direction presented itself. “I was doing a radio show in Las Vegas and I went for a walk, just to clear my mind,” she says. “While I was walking, I was listening to OutKast and No Doubt and I was like, ‘What is it about these records that I still love and relate to so much? Why do I feel like they haven’t aged? And how could I incorporate that nostalgic feeling of all my favourite childhood memories and inspirations into something new and modern?”

Dua Lipa has revealed the supercharged pop art video for ‘Break My Heart’. The video takes the viewer on a rollercoaster of a journey through the trials and tribulations of relationships. ‘Break My Heart’ is taken from highly anticipated new album Future Nostalgia. The album also includes the Number 1 global hit single ‘Don’t Start Now’, and her current smash single ‘Physical’.

