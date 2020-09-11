Durex to launch an all-new campaign focused on HIV Protection & Preparedness Education (PPE)

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of HIV and the dangers it brings, seems to have taken a backseat amidst everything that the whole world is experiencing right now. Yet, what people don’t seem to realize is that HIV is equally threatening as COVID-19. In the same way that we are told to wear masks and face shields, being properly educated, prepared, and protected against HIV is likewise critical in today’s times.

With this in mind, Durex launches its latest digital campaign dubbed as “Protection & Preparedness Education” or PPE in short. This timely initiative aims to heighten HIV awareness, stressing the constant relevance of safe sex and “Always Coming Prepared”—and that we must never let our guards down. Whether for singles or stay-at-home couples, using protection—which can provide necessary safeguards without limiting pleasure—is crucial, as health and wellness concerns continue to take front and center, during the ongoing pandemic.

Towards this end, Durex has lined-up a series of online events, headlined by the crew of Boys Night Out (BNO)—TonyToni, Slick Rick, and Sam YG—the campaign’s main ambassadors.

“With all that is happening during these trying times, we must not lose sight of the fact that HIV remains to be a serious concern, one that is as life-threatening as COVID-19,” says Durex Philippines. “The Always Come Prepared campaign of Durex therefore continues, made just as relevant and timely—in keeping with the situation by going online. We will keep on with our goal of educating the public about HIV Prevention, and that being prepared is always a must.”

Among the exciting and relevant activities to watch out for include an online staging of the University Townhall series featuring speakers from the medical field, psychology, HIV, and LGBTQIA+ awareness and advocacy; the launch of HIV Awareness E-Learning Videos that’s well suited for the shift towards online learning; and Vlog collabs with influencers and celebrities focused on fun, health and wellness activities.