DZMM’s “Labor Of Love” reminds companies: A safe workplace is a productive workplace amids COVID-19

0 comment

Hosted by former Deputy Administrator Arnel Ignacio and Rica Lazo, DZMM Teleradyo show Labor Of Love or “LOL” which airs Friday nights at 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm reminds companies of their responsibility to their workforce which in turn will benefit them too.

Last week, the labor show duo guested Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Director Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla from the Bureau of Workers and Special Concerns (BWSC) who ran through the laws covering the rights of women employees such as the 105 Day Maternity Leave Law which extends the previous 60-day (78 days for caesarian section delivery for women workers in the private sector) paid maternity leave to 105 days. Some do not know that an additional 15 days paid maternity leave shall also be granted to female solo parents.

This week on this Women’s month of March, DOLE Executive Director Noel Binag will discuss some tips on Occupational and Safety Hazards (OSH) for workers to ensure the health of our laborers especially factory workers and construction workers highlighting the truth that “A safe workplace is a productive workplace.”

In its very timely “Nikkipedia” segment hosted by Nikki de Guzman, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III will delve deep into measures being undertaken by the government amidst the COVID-19 threat to global health thus affecting worldwide trade.

Secretary Bello III will discuss the government’s Adjustment Measures Program (AMP) and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program (TUPAD) as well as the introduction of flexible working hours and working for from as a measure to control spread of the virus.

Catch “Labor of Love” Friday nights at 9 to 10pm on DZMM Teleradyo and interact with its hosts via its social media pages @DaLaborofLove on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow its pages.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Greed, Loyalty, Survival and Truth. Tensions reach new heights in Kingdom Season 2!

Team Orange 0 comments
The featurette of Kingdom season 2 has a sweeping storytelling, looking into the journey of Crown Prince Lee Chang and his group in their return to Hanyang. Ju Ji-hoon, who…

Filigree to open more upscale projects in 2020

Team Orange 0 comments Malls & Real Estate
Luxury real estate brand Filigree is expanding its portfolio of masterfully crafted, upscale living spaces with more prestigious, high-value developments this year. Filigree projects have all been remarkably successful. Thanks…

Get Your Second Yellow Cab Pizza at Half Off On March 14

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments Press Releases
March 14 is no ordinary day. Around the world, “brainiacs” also call it Pi Day – an annual celebration of the famous mathematical constant (3.14). Believe it or not, special…

Philippine Fintech Festival 2020 moved to September 16-17

Team Orange 0 comments Business
As a precautionary measure to the COVID-19 outbreak, the first Philippine Fintech Festival (PFF) has been moved to September 16-17, 2020 at the Shangri-La at the Fort, Bonifacio Global City,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone