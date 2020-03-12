DZMM’s “Labor Of Love” reminds companies: A safe workplace is a productive workplace amids COVID-19

Hosted by former Deputy Administrator Arnel Ignacio and Rica Lazo, DZMM Teleradyo show Labor Of Love or “LOL” which airs Friday nights at 9:00 pm to 10:00 pm reminds companies of their responsibility to their workforce which in turn will benefit them too.

Last week, the labor show duo guested Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Director Atty. Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla from the Bureau of Workers and Special Concerns (BWSC) who ran through the laws covering the rights of women employees such as the 105 Day Maternity Leave Law which extends the previous 60-day (78 days for caesarian section delivery for women workers in the private sector) paid maternity leave to 105 days. Some do not know that an additional 15 days paid maternity leave shall also be granted to female solo parents.

This week on this Women’s month of March, DOLE Executive Director Noel Binag will discuss some tips on Occupational and Safety Hazards (OSH) for workers to ensure the health of our laborers especially factory workers and construction workers highlighting the truth that “A safe workplace is a productive workplace.”

In its very timely “Nikkipedia” segment hosted by Nikki de Guzman, DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III will delve deep into measures being undertaken by the government amidst the COVID-19 threat to global health thus affecting worldwide trade.

Secretary Bello III will discuss the government’s Adjustment Measures Program (AMP) and Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers Program (TUPAD) as well as the introduction of flexible working hours and working for from as a measure to control spread of the virus.

Catch "Labor of Love" Friday nights at 9 to 10pm on DZMM Teleradyo