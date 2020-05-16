Get P100 cashback when you settle your PLDT Home bill in full using PayMaya

PLDT Home continues to make it easier for its subscribers to pay and save up on their bills by giving 20% or up to P100 cashback rebate when they settle their bills using the PayMaya app until May 31, 2020.

Understanding the need of its customers to keep their families safe during the enhanced community quarantine, PLDT Home encourages subscribers to stay at home and conveniently transact online. PLDT Home subscribers who will settle on time and in full their PLDT Home bill worth at least P500 through their PayMaya app can enjoy the cashback rebate.

PLDT Home continues to step up its efforts to ease the burden of its customers during the quarantine period. At the start of the Community Quarantine in many parts of the country, PLDT Home has suspended disconnection of overdue accounts and rolled out FREE Speedboost for Fibr subscribers. This allowed subscribers to enjoy minimum speeds of 25 Mbps, which is ideal for multiple users at home.

The PayMaya cashback rebate promo is available to all PLDT Home subscribers. Just follow these simple steps to avail of the promo:

Open the PayMaya app and log in to your PayMaya account Tap “Pay Bills” in the home screen Select PLDT Home from the list of billers. Enter the required account details and the amount to be paid. Then click “Pay.”

In addition, PLDT Home subscribers who are new PayMaya users will also receive a Php 50 rebate on top of the Php 100 cashback upon successful loading and payment of their PLDT Home bill. Qualified PayMaya users will receive their cashback voucher any time after their valid payment transaction to up to 14 business days after the promo period.