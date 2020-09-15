QuakerStrong Recipes: Easy and exciting ways to use oats as a natural source of Iron to help build immunity

Food trends on social media are nothing new, but it seems that the quarantine has transformed many of us into home chefs. We’ve been trying our hands at different recipes for drinks, pastries and baked goods. Being able to create something delicious ourselves while staying conscious of its health benefits are key considerations for our daily diets in the new normal.

Quaker, the world’s number 1 oatmeal brand, is here to make your quarantine kitchen experiments equally delicious as they are nutritious. Known as a supergrain, oats are a natural source of iron, which is essential for building immunity against diseases. To help you meet or fulfill the daily recommended intake of iron in your body, oats can easily be integrated into your meals. Apart from breakfast, oats can be taken as a complement to savory meals, and of course, can make your desserts a little less sinful, proving its versatility.

Inspiring everyone to get creative in the kitchen, Quaker partnered with Chefs Miko Aspiras, Nicco Santos and Allen Buhay to create Quaker Oats #QuakerStrong Recipes, a variety of sweet treats and savory dishes that you can easily mix with oats for a healthy twist. Starting off with the Quaker Oats Cream Pie by Chef Miko Aspiras, the Quaker Oats #QuakerStrong Recipes are here to give everyone tasty and simple ways to make your food better for your body.

Boost your iron intake to help build your immunity by adding oats to your daily diet. Staying healthy can be just as easy as it is delicious with #QuakerStrong Recipes.

For more information on Quaker Oats and the full list of #QuakerStrongRecipes, visit www.quakeroats.ph.

#QuakerStrongRecipes #BeQuakerStrong