4 easy ways to order Solane LPG during quarantine

0 comment

With the recent extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon due to COVID-19, Solane reassures all customers that their hotlines and online platforms will remain operational to address everyone’s LPG needs.

Here are easy ways to order Solane LPG:

Hatid-Bahay Hotline. Metro Manila residents can call 8887-5555from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Additional Solane landline numbers for select cities are listed on Solane’s Facebook page.

Nationwide Text Hotline. Solanecustomers who are outside of Metro Manila can send an SMS with their name, delivery address, nearby landmarks, and amount of paymentto the nationwide text hotline, 0918-887-5555.

Facebook Messenger. Ordering Solane LPG can also be done online! Visit http://m.me/solane.ph to reach Solane via Facebook Messenger. To order, just type in the following information: name of customer, delivery address, nearby landmarks, and amount of payment.

Mobile App. You can also download Solane’s official mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. Just sign up and the app will walk you through the simple process of ordering an LPG tank online.

With these simple and easy ways to order your Solane LPG amid the crisis, no need to go to the store. Just place your order via phone, online or mobile and #StayAtHome and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Beko Pilipinas partners with LGUs, orgs for frontliners aid

Team Orange 0 comments
During this time of crisis, it is undeniable that we owe so much from our frontliners who are facing one of the world’s toughest battles. While we stay at home…

TikTok introduces Family Pairing

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
TikTok is advancing our commitment to building for the safety of users by introducing Family Pairing, which allows parents and teens to customize their safety settings based on individual needs.…

Tagaytay Highlands — your Safe haven amid crisis

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Tagaytay Highlands remains a safe haven with its relaxed and tranquil setting as quarantine protocols are put in place to ensure health and safety in this exclusive mountain resort. Set…

AirAsia mounts special recovery flights in the Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Following respective local government and foreign embassy requirements, AirAsia will be mounting special recovery flights for those affected by the enhanced community quarantine situation in Luzon, as well as in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone