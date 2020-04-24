4 easy ways to order Solane LPG during quarantine

With the recent extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon due to COVID-19, Solane reassures all customers that their hotlines and online platforms will remain operational to address everyone’s LPG needs.

Here are easy ways to order Solane LPG:

Hatid-Bahay Hotline. Metro Manila residents can call 8887-5555from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. Additional Solane landline numbers for select cities are listed on Solane’s Facebook page.

Nationwide Text Hotline. Solanecustomers who are outside of Metro Manila can send an SMS with their name, delivery address, nearby landmarks, and amount of paymentto the nationwide text hotline, 0918-887-5555.

Facebook Messenger. Ordering Solane LPG can also be done online! Visit http://m.me/solane.ph to reach Solane via Facebook Messenger. To order, just type in the following information: name of customer, delivery address, nearby landmarks, and amount of payment.

Mobile App. You can also download Solane’s official mobile app on the App Store or Google Play. Just sign up and the app will walk you through the simple process of ordering an LPG tank online.

With these simple and easy ways to order your Solane LPG amid the crisis, no need to go to the store. Just place your order via phone, online or mobile and #StayAtHome and prevent the spread of COVID-19.