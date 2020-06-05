Solane | Economical cooking at home

One of the best things that came about during the lockdown is the onslaught of online cooking videos found across all social media platforms. More and more people are honing their culinary skills by experimenting and trying out new recipes in the kitchen. While this is great, it’s always good to keep a few important things in mind, most especially conserving energy and avoiding food waste when preparing meals for the family.

Here are some useful tips from Solane, one of the country’s leading LPG solutions provider, on saving energy, time and ingredients in the kitchen:

Get your ingredients ready. Some people tend to prepare the ingredients in the middle of the cooking session while the cooking gas is on. Not only is this a waste of time but also an unnecessary waste of gas. Be sure to prepare all the ingredients ahead of cooking time and put them within your reach as you cook. That way, you don’t need to run around the kitchen to hunt for ingredients, making your cooking time shorter. This will also help you save cooking gas.

Defrost before cooking. Some of us are probably using our microwave to defrost our frozen food. Doing this consumes a lot of electricity, when our aim is to save money on our bills. Instead of using a microwave, take out frozen ingredients ahead of cooking time, place them on the counter and thaw at room temperature.

Use low heat as much as possible. If you’re cooking or tenderizing meat by boiling, make sure to cover the pot with the lid and lower the heat as soon as it starts to boil. Leave it simmering until soft and tender. You are making the most of your cooking fuel by doing this.

Choose your burner. The bigger the burner, the more energy or cooking gas is used. When you’re using a small pan to cook, use a smaller burner. But If you have only one burner or your burners are of the same size, turn down the flame as soon as food starts to boil to maximize cooking gas.

Keep your LPG well-maintained. Keep your household safe by turning off the LPG cylinder valves when not in use. Do a regular maintenance check on your stove and LPG tank such as checking if your burners, regulators and hose are clean and functioning well and that the LPG tank is in good working condition. Regular inspection of your stove and LPG is a good safety and energy-saving practice.

Cooking at home is great but remember to be practical and smart about it. Save your time, money and maximize your cooking gas by following these easy hacks from Solane.