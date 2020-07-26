Edu Manzano invites Toni and Alex Gonzaga for a fun chat in “Good Vibes with Edu”

Edu Manzano catches up with celebrity sisters Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga in the latest episode of Metro Channel’s positivity-filled program “Good Vibes with Edu,” airing this Sunday (July 26).

The show will be packed with an infectious merry energy as the charming host chats with the Gonzaga siblings on what have kept them busy during quarantine in their personal and professional lives.

Toni will talk more about “I Feel U,” ABS-CBN’s digital show which she hosts, where Filipinos get reconnected with their families abroad. The seasoned “Pinoy Big Brother” host will also touch upon her vlog in which she caught up with the reality show’s former housemates.

Alex will discuss her sarcastic antics and quirky rapport with Edu’s son Luis Manzano, and her other side as a well-loved content creator through her hit YouTube channel.

Edu will also lead the ‘sissums’ in a discussion of how they handle online “trolls” or bashers and engage them in a game of “Point Point” or “Turo Turo,” more commonly known as “Who’s Most Likely To?.”

Watch out for another lively and inspiring episode of “Good Vibes with Edu” with the Gonzaga sisters this Sunday (July 26), 8:30pm on Metro Channel. Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), and on SKYdirect channel 31.