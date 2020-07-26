Edu Manzano invites Toni and Alex Gonzaga for a fun chat in “Good Vibes with Edu”

0 comment

Edu Manzano catches up with celebrity sisters Toni Gonzaga and Alex Gonzaga in the latest episode of Metro Channel’s positivity-filled program “Good Vibes with Edu,” airing this Sunday (July 26).

The show will be packed with an infectious merry energy as the charming host chats with the Gonzaga siblings on what have kept them busy during quarantine in their personal and professional lives.

Toni will talk more about “I Feel U,” ABS-CBN’s digital show which she hosts, where Filipinos get reconnected with their families abroad. The seasoned “Pinoy Big Brother” host will also touch upon her vlog in which she caught up with the reality show’s former housemates.

Alex will discuss her sarcastic antics and quirky rapport with Edu’s son Luis Manzano, and her other side as a well-loved content creator through her hit YouTube channel.

Edu will also lead the ‘sissums’ in a discussion of how they handle online “trolls” or bashers and engage them in a game of “Point Point” or “Turo Turo,” more commonly known as “Who’s Most Likely To?.”

Watch out for another lively and inspiring episode of “Good Vibes with Edu” with the Gonzaga sisters this Sunday (July 26), 8:30pm on Metro Channel. Metro Channel is available on SKYcable channel 52 (SD) and channel 174 (HD), and on SKYdirect channel 31.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

PLDT Enterprise enables free access to WHO, DOH’s COVID KAYA tracing app

Team Orange 0 comments
In support of the government’s efforts to ramp up contact tracing capacity for COVID-19 cases, PLDT Enterprise enables free access to COVID KAYA app developed by the Department of Health…

Little Mix return with the summer smash hit ‘Holiday’

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Little Mix return with the summer smash we all need in our lives in 2020, ‘Holiday‘. Written by Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne with Kamille and produced by Goldfingers, ‘Holiday‘ is…

Be proud of being an online seller, says Skin Magical owner

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
“Bulakbol yan nung college, naging housewife at ngayon online selling ang ginawa.” Those were the words that were planted in Ghie Pangilinan’s mind when she started her own online business.…

Scents to uplift your quarantine mood

Team Orange 0 comments Fashion & Brands
Feeling down and bored at home? Life in quarantine has been a tedious experience for many. One of the clever ways to improve your daily disposition is through scents. You…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone