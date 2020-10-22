Ella Mai releases “Not Another Love Song” music video

0 comment

After releasing her enchanting comeback single “Not Another Love Song,” Ella Mai returns today with the song’s striking new visuals. Directed by Lesean Harris — who previously helmed Usher and Ella’s fun-filled “Don’t Waste My Time” video — the effervescent singer flaunts her sensual side, romancing on her beau and showcasing their electric chemistry together.

In an interview with Billboard earlier this month, Ella Mai expressed how her newfound evolution is translating to her new music. “I’m 25 now. Going into this sophomore album, I’m a lot more confident I think as an artist,” she says. “I know what I want to say and what I want to sound like. It’s been a different process in general and it’s been fun.”

Ella previously gifted fans live renditions of her new single during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this month.

In 2018 Ella Mai’s first single “Boo’d Up” broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 of any song by a woman on the R&B/Hip-Hop Billboard Airplay chart. Her follow-up single “Trip” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and her album, Ella Mai, has almost 6 billion streams and is RIAA Certified Platinum.

In addition to her chart-topping domination and success, Ella Mai has won several awards, including her first GRAMMY for Best R&B Song, three Billboard Music Awards including the coveted Top R&B Artist, three iHeartRadio awards including R&B Artist of the Year, three Soul Train Awards, and a BET Viewers’ Choice Award.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Ilocos Norte launches Phase II of “Ridge and Reef”

Team Orange 0 comments
Ilocos Norte officially launched Phase II of reopening for tourism within the “Ridge and Reef Travel Corridor” at the Robinsons Place Ilocos, San Nicolas. Phase II of the “Ridge and…

Riot Games Southeast Asia Announces 2021 Esports and Collegiate Competitive Plans for VALORANT

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Riot Games Southeast recently announced 2021 esports and collegiate competitive plans for its 5v5 character-based tactical shooter – VALORANT. These regional tournaments will provide opportunities for players across Southeast Asia,…

Sue Ramirez and Jelson Bay star in Finding Agnes, premiering November 30 globally only on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
After Hayop Ka! The Nimfa Dimaano Story and Alter Me, Netflix announced a new Netflix Film from the Philippines – Finding Agnes. The film is directed by Marla Ancheta and…

Peninsula Cakeaway Afternoon Tea Set: The Peninsula Manila’s new takeaway service!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Order and enjoy The Peninsula Manila’s iconic Afternoon Tea with cakes, scones, clotted cream, finger sandwiches, and other savories while sheltering at home “A home without afternoon tea is merely…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone