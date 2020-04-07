Elmo Magalona makes 2020 music comeback with “Hold”

Elmo Magalona makes his 2020 comeback, this time with the single “Hold.” The R&B-infused hip-hop tracks marks his return to rap, following the footsteps that have been laid out by his father FrancisM‘s legacy.

It’s no easy path for the young singer-rapper, having had come from personal adversity in the past year – this is exactly what the track, which he co-wrote is about: overcoming the past and moving forward towards the future. Fans of Elmo and music lovers are sure to be delighted with yet another facet he is showing with this latest release.

Upon its release, Elmo was featured as the cover of Spotify New Music Friday Philippines, with the song also featured as one the tracks on the international playlist “New Era: Asian Hip-hop.”

Hold is now available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, and all digital stores under Universal Records.