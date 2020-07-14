New romantic comedy series “Emily In Paris” starring Lily Collins comes exclusively to Netflix this fall

Netflix recently announced the new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris — created, written and executive produced by Darren Star — will release exclusively on its service this fall.

Emily (played by Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

“MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world,” Darren Star said.

Format: Romantic comedy, 10 x 30

Creator/ Writer / Executive Producer: Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City)

Starring and Produced By: Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) will star and serve as producer

Co-Starring: Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City)

Series Regular Cast: Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin)

Recurring Cast: Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi)

Costume Design: Patricia Field (The Devil Wears Prada, Sex and the City)

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming

Location: The series was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

Studio: MTV Studios