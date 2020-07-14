New romantic comedy series “Emily In Paris” starring Lily Collins comes exclusively to Netflix this fall

0 comment

EMILY IN PARIS (L to R) LILY COLLINS as EMILY in episode 102 of EMILY IN PARIS. Cr. CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix recently announced the new romantic comedy series, Emily In Paris — created, written and executive produced by Darren Star — will release exclusively on its service this fall.

Emily (played by Lily Collins), an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

MTV Studios and I couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Emily In Paris than Netflix. With their international reach, we are excited to share Emily with audiences around the world,” Darren Star said.

Format: Romantic comedy, 10 x 30

Creator/ Writer / Executive Producer: Darren Star (Younger, Sex and the City)

Starring and Produced By: Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) will star and serve as producer

Co-Starring: Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City)

Series Regular Cast: Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin)

Recurring Cast: Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi)

Costume Design: Patricia Field (The Devil Wears Prada, Sex and the City)

Executive Producers: Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming

Location: The series was filmed entirely on location in Paris and throughout France.

Studio: MTV Studios

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Billie Eilish x Takashi Murakami UT Collection is almost here!

Team Orange 0 comments
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO announced last May 25 that it will launch the Billie Eilish by Takashi Murakami UT collection. This collaboration between global pop-phenomenon Billie Eilish and contemporary artist…

AirAsia resumes international flights, updates flight schedules until August 31

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Following AirAsia’s resumption in the Philippines on June 5, more commercial flights are being arranged as we gradually restore our network. The resumption of services include select international destinations for…

You can now enjoy Hey! I am Yogost! drinks in the comforts of your home

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Do you often feel guilty indulging in your favorite sweet treat? Or do you find healthy food less flavorful, making you want another “cheat day”? Here’s one great news for…

AXA Philippines | Smart financial choices for millennials

Team Orange 0 comments Health
One of the positive things that the lockdown has given us collectively is more time to think. People are spending a good amount of time thinking about the future, including…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone