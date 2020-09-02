Emily In Paris debuts October 2, 2020 on Netflix

Netflix released the premiere date, key art and first look teaser for EMILY IN PARIS. The 10 episode romantic comedy series created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City) starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) is set to debut on October 2, 2020.

ABOUT EMILY IN PARIS:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

EMILY IN PARIS is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.