Emily In Paris debuts October 2, 2020 on Netflix

0 comment

Netflix released the premiere date, key art and first look teaser for EMILY IN PARIS.  The 10 episode romantic comedy series created, written and executive produced by Darren Star (Younger, Sex & The City) starring Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone) is set to debut on October 2, 2020.

ABOUT EMILY IN PARIS:

Lily Collins stars as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin). Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

EMILY IN PARIS is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media  and MTV Studios.  In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series. Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Curiosity about the Future, Desire to Fly, and Dream A New Answer found with CLC’s unique colors, ‘HELICOPTER’

Team Orange 0 comments
CLC, who has captured the hearts of so many people with their powerful performance and captivating themes in albums such as ‘BLACK DRESS’, ‘No’, ‘ME(美)’, will make a comeback after…

Kritiko reveals continuation of a secret love affair in “PM”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Rapper-composer Kritiko launched his latest single “PM,” the second part of his song trilogy about a clandestine love affair. An abbreviation for the words ‘private message,’ “PM” evokes strong feelings…

“I Love You Since 1892” awarded ABS-CBN BOOKS’ 2019 Book of The Year

Team Orange 0 comments Books
Best-selling novel “I Love You Since 1892” was awarded Book of the Year – Fiction by ABS-CBN Books in a virtual writers’ event attended by Project Foreword mentors Ricky Lee,…

Ice Seguerra Brings Back The Feels in “Walang Hanggang Paalam”

Team Orange 0 comments Music
Ice Seguerra is back to tug at our heartstrings with his rendition of the Joey Ayala song “Walang Hanggang Paalam.” Ice lends his voice to this haunting song about the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone