Emirates to operate flight to Dubai to allow Filipino residents to return to the UAE

Emirates is set to operate its first passenger flight from Manila to Dubai on 30 May. The one-way flight will facilitate the return of OFW residents of the UAE. Additional flights may be added starting from 1 June, subject to approval by the Philippines authorities.

Flight EK335 is scheduled to depart Manila at 23:55 and arrive in Dubai at 04:45 the following day. Those who wish to return to the UAE must meet entry requirements mandated by The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and obtain an entry permit online, prior to booking flights. Once applicants receive approval, flight tickets can be booked on emirates.com, by emailing Ekphil@emirates.com, or via travel agents. Only passengers holding a UAE residence permit in addition to an entry permit from the UAE authorities will be allowed to board.

As stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will be subject to a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the passengers’ own expense and a follow up test before release.

Similar to other flights that Emirates has operated thus far, for health and safety reasons, the airline will offer a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection. Magazines and print reading material will not be available. Meals on-board will be served in hygienic prepacked meal boxes, offering customers sandwiches, beverages, snacks, and desserts. A selection of hot snacks will also be served on long-haul flights. All Emirates aircraft go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey.

Travelers can visit https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/essential-travel/#75478 for more information prior to booking and departure.

Cabin baggage will not be accepted on these flights. Carry-on items allowed in the cabin will be limited to laptop, handbag, briefcase or baby items. All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance.

Passengers are also required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travellers should arrive at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Terminal 1) for check-in, four hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings and entry permits to the UAE.

Overseas Filipino workers comprise a large part of the resident population of the UAE. With the resumption of flights to the UAE, Filipinos who were stranded in the Philippines after flights were suspended by the UAE authorities in March, will be able to return to their homes, families and livelihoods. Emirates recently resumed regular scheduled passenger flights between Dubai and nine destinations, including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.