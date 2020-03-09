Celebrate empowered women on TikTok this Women’s Month!

March is National Women’s Month in the Philippines, a special occasion celebrated in honor of International Women’s Day. During this month-long event, we recognize the achievements made by notable Filipinas and women worldwide, as well as the steps they have taken to promote change and raise awareness for issues that truly matter.

In recent years, social media has become a platform for many of these empowered ladies to spread their advocacies. Through this, they have found a way to get their messages across to a wider range of people. Social media has also allowed them to build and nurture online communities that uplift and provide support for other women all around the globe.

Indeed, there is no limit to what an empowered woman is capable of doing. This Women’s Month, in honor of all the strong, inspirational females we look up to, we’ve rounded up some of the best videos from empowered women on TikTok. Check them out to see the many qualities that make these women absolutely amazing.

Confidence is power

One common trait possessed by every powerful woman is confidence. Having a strong sense of self, and faith in their own abilities enables these women to rise up and pursue their dreams. Two stellar examples of women of confidence are Zozibini Tunzi and Catriona Gray, who have both worn the crown of Miss Universe.

Being beautiful inside and out, their self-assurance shines through as a perfect complement to their physical beauty. These women are queens in their own right, who have used their time in the spotlight to break boundaries, and advocate for equality, inclusion, and women’s rights.

Zozibini Tunzi

Catriona Gray

An empowered woman embraces her quirks

There is beauty in imperfection, and a woman who is able to embrace her quirks can definitely be considered empowered. A positive attitude like this can uplift others, and inspire them to accept and love themselves as they are.

Local celebrities like Jodi Sta. Maria, Bela Padilla and Isabelle Daza are not afraid to show their quirky self online, making them more relatable and endearing to their followers. Their videos on TikTok show that these women have the ability to not take things too seriously, and remember to enjoy life amidst any challenges they might face.

Jodi Sta. Maria

Bela Padilla

Isabelle Daza

A talented woman is an empowered one

When people use their talents for good, they are able to make an impact on others, touch lives, and even drive positive change. We see this clearly in actors, musicians, athletes, and personalities who have gained global recognition in what they do, and are considered to be role models. These empowered individuals help shape the future by inspiring the youth to aim high and reach for the stars.

Two examples of empowered and talented individuals are artists, Donnalyn Bartolome and Alicia Keys. Their music has made waves in the local scene and abroad, and both women are true icons who bring joy to their fans.

Donnalyn Bartolome

Alicia Keys

