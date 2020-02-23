End February with a bang with unli pizza and wings at Yellow Cab

February has gone by so quickly and Yellow Cab is ready to cap it off on a high! On February 28, get ready to have your bellies filled and your hands full as your favorite New York-style pizza joint is offering an unbeatable promo that is definitely #SoWorthIt.

Turn up your appetite as you indulge in unlimited servings of pizzas and wings with the Unli Madness promo! For one day only, you do you and have your fill of unlimited pizzas paired with unlimited servings of juicy and savory wings, making it the perfect feast for hungry diners.

Have your pick of three mouthwatering, edge-to-edge pizza toppings: iconic New York Classic, local favorite Hawaiian, or flavorful #4 Cheese; and your choice of the original Hot Chix or lip-smacking Sweet Soy wing flavors, as you enjoy a crazy good dining experience unlike any other.

This exciting promo is valid only for dine-in transactions at participating stores, during store business hours. You’ll be given only two hours to eat so you better come hungry!

“We know our diners have a huge appetite for our New York-style pizzas and expertly fried wings. That is why we are letting them enjoy these classics to their hearts’ content,” shares Charlene Sapina, Marketing Head of Yellow Cab Pizza Co. “Mark your calendars and dine with us on February 28 and celebrate your maddening love for pizza and wings with our Unli Madness deal!”

Let your appetite fly and go cray over pizza and wings! Don’t miss this one-day offer and head to your nearest Yellow Cab store.