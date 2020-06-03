Enhanced flexibility for AirAsia guests traveling up to December 31, 2020 with flight change fee waiver

Following the validity extension of its credit accounts to two years, AirAsia is offering further flexibility for guests who are travelling up to 31 December 2020 by waiving flight change fees.

This is applicable to any new bookings made between 3 June and 31 October 2020. Guests may make an unlimited number of flight date changes via the ‘My Bookings’ tab on airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app, and may rebook their flights for travel up to 31 December 2020, subject to seat availability and fare difference.

Bo Lingam, President (Airlines) of AirAsia Group commented, “Due to the unprecedented circumstances relating to the current public health situation and the associated travel restrictions we understand that travel plans may be fluid, especially throughout this year. We are providing more flexibility for new bookings, to allow our guests to book their flights with confidence and peace of mind. This follows our recent announcement to extend our Credit Account validity up to 730 days, offering all our guests added flexibility and convenience.”

Follow these simple steps to perform a flight change via ‘My Booking’:

  1. Click on ‘My Bookings’
  2. Login to your BIG Member account
  3. Select the flight you want to change
  4. Choose your new flight date
  5. Select your new preferred flight
  6. Check your add-ons (if any)
  7. Pay for any fare difference
  8. Your flight change is successful!

Flight date/time change is only applicable for flights up to 48 hours before original departure time (up to four hours for AirAsia India flight code i5). Add-ons such as baggage allowance, meals and seats will be carried forward to the next flight booking. Guests may need to reselect meals or seats, subject to availability on the new flight.

This flexibility option is applicable to all domestic flights within Malaysia (flight code AK), Indonesia (flight code QZ), Thailand (flight code FD), Philippines (flight code Z2) and India (flight code i5) which bookings are made directly online via airasia.com.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

