Enjoy 50% off on Kuya J Lumpia Prito

Are you craving for some deliciously crispy Lumpia Prito? Well, you indoor salo-salo just got more exciting as Kuya J is offering a 50% discount on its special Lumpia Prito. These crispy, meaty, and flavor-packed treats will surely complete a perfect, satisfying meal.

Customers can avail of this offer for dine-in or take-out at Kuya J restaurants. No need to worry because health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners.

This special offer is also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period with multiple orders in one transaction allowed.

The 50% discount runs until July 5 and is available in the following branches: Kuya J Otis, SM San Lazaro, Robinsons Manila, SM Megamall, Eastwood, Paseo de Magallanes, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Novaliches, SM Cubao, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, Festival Mall, Robinsons Naga, and SM Legazpi.