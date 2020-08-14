Enjoy 50% off on Kuya J Lechon Baka while it lasts



Satisfy your cravings for some real barbeque goodness as Kuya J Restaurant is offering a 50% discount on its Kuya J Lechon Baka!

This exciting offer lets you enjoy a full slab of tender and flavorful Kuya J Lechon Baka with a side of Kamote Fries for only Php 648, while a half slab with 2 cups of rice is now only Php270! Every bite of the Lechon Baka is a moment worth the indulgence!

Tender, flavorful, and juicy, Kuya J’s Lechon Baka offers melt-in-your-mouth goodness. A smoky hunk of grilled meat that barbeque lovers will surely enjoy because of its spice, succulence, and value for money.

This special offer is available for take-out, as well as delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph for a limited time. Customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction.