Enjoy 50% off Isla Sugbu Seafood City’s Chicken Inasal



There’s something about Chicken Inasal that is so simple yet so comforting and satisfying. If you happen to be craving for this classic Filipino favorite, you’re in luck as Isla Sugbu Seafood City is offering 50% off its Chicken Inasal.

Isla Sugbu Seafood City might be known for its delicious seafood offerings but there’s still more to discover. For only Php 138, you get to enjoy two pieces of Isla Sugbu Seafood City’s Chicken Inasal which is prepared with a special marinade that makes it distinctively tasty and satisfying. Not your typical chicken barbeque, this must-try dish is grilled to perfection to achieve its deliciously smoky, savory, and tangy flavors.

Customers can avail of this offer for dine-in and take-out at Isla Sugbu Seafood City branches at 2/F Venice Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City and Grand Convention Center, Cebu City. Health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. It’s also available for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

This special discount will be available until stocks last, so be sure to grab this authentic Filipino barbeque at a more affordable price while you can.