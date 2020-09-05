Enjoy 50% off Isla Sugbu Seafood City’s Chicken Inasal

0 comment


There’s something about Chicken Inasal that is so simple yet so comforting and satisfying. If you happen to be craving for this classic Filipino favorite, you’re in luck as Isla Sugbu Seafood City is offering 50% off its Chicken Inasal.

Isla Sugbu Seafood City might be known for its delicious seafood offerings but there’s still more to discover. For only Php 138, you get to enjoy two pieces of Isla Sugbu Seafood City’s Chicken Inasal which is prepared with a special marinade that makes it distinctively tasty and satisfying. Not your typical chicken barbeque, this must-try dish is grilled to perfection to achieve its deliciously smoky, savory, and tangy flavors.

Customers can avail of this offer for dine-in and take-out at Isla Sugbu Seafood City branches at 2/F Venice Grand Canal Mall, Taguig City and Grand Convention Center, Cebu City. Health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. It’s also available for pick-up and delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph.

This special discount will be available until stocks last, so be sure to grab this authentic Filipino barbeque at a more affordable price while you can.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Make September pop with three B1G1 promos from Popeyes

Jeman Villanueva 0 comments
  Can’t get enough of Popeyes irresistible Southern-inspired delights? Well, you can now get an extra serving of your Popeyes favorites for the price of one. Satisfy your cravings with…

World Vision Ambassadors Come in Full Force for the “One Voice for Children” Virtual Concert

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
World Vision’s Ambassadors and Advocates have gathered for one night to support the groundbreaking “One Voice for Children” virtual concert. With over 23,000 views and more than 2,500 engagements, the…

LRT-1 Cavite Extension works resume along CAVITEX – Paranaque bridge

Team Orange 0 comments Politics
  Construction activities for the 11.7-kilometer LRT-1 Cavite Extension project are currently in various stages of development and continue to achieve progress even while the community quarantine is still in…

Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga ready for Angela Lee after win in Bangkok

Team Orange 0 comments Events
It was a quick and flawless victory for 23-year-old top Filipina atomweight Denice “The Menace” Zamboanga. The undefeated top contender put together an inspiring performance, finishing opponent “Dream Girl” Watsapinya…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone