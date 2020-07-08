Enjoy a new way of shopping from home with Araneta City-zen Shopper

Picking up groceries or stopping by the nearest market to buy fresh produce can be difficult, especially if you have countless tasks to attend to. Good thing Araneta City has introduced a brand new service in partnership with the mobile app MyKuya that will help by enabling you to book personal shoppers to do your errands.

Called the Araneta City-Zen Personal Shopper, the service aims to give the public access to the shops, restaurants, and other establishments within Araneta City from the comfort of their home.

Whether it’s a sumptuous take-out dinner from one of the restaurants in Ali Mall, fresh meat, fish, and vegetables from Farmers Market, or even some new fashion finds from Gateway Mall, the Araneta City-Zen Personal Shopper can help you do more even if you’re busy working from home.

For the plantitas and plantitos, you can even ask the Araneta City-Zen Personal Shopper to stop by the Farmers Garden to buy plants or other gardening supplies that will surely breathe new life to your urban garden set-up or brighten your home!

“The Araneta City-Zen Personal Shopper service really has the busy person in mind,” Marjorie Go, Assistant Vice President for Marketing of Araneta City said. “We want to enable them to have access to the things that they need to buy from establishments within Araneta City without the hassle of leaving home. This is our way of bringing Araneta City closer to our customers.”

To avail of the service, you’ll need to download the MyKuya app from Google Play for Android users or the App Store for iOS users. After downloading the mobile app, you’ll need to input your current location and then click the Araneta City icon. Once you get a match with a personal shopper, you can chat with him or her to facilitate the purchase of the goods that you need.

From there, your personal shopper will have your purchases brought to your doorstep, saving you the time and effort!