Enjoy Century Park Hotel’s Gustatory Delights in the Comfort of Your Home

Two months have passed and we are still at home, keeping ourselves safe and seeking solace in the midst of this tough time. Everyone has become a chef in their own right, trying to nourish the family with food that would lift up their spirits and make things feel lighter.

As everyone misses the great outdoors, it cannot be helped that eating out is one of the pleasures we seek nowadays. It takes the burden off preparing the food yourself and admit it or not, food in restaurants prepared by chefs can be really delicious and considered such a treat. Century Park Hotel Manila, whose doors have been temporarily closed off for the past weeks, has opened its kitchens and been busy preparing to ensure that your culinary favorites are well on their way in the comfort of your home to enjoy.

Gone are those days when all you can do is drool over those #foodporn posts on social media. Bring out your phone and choose from the lavish selection of gustatory delights only from Century Park Hotel. We offer everything you crave for such as our classic mouthwatering seafood recipes from our daily fresh catch. Featured in this roster of luscious dishes are Grilled Prawns, Pan-fried Salmon Fillet and Blue Marlin Supreme which will surely remind your taste buds of the flavors you have missed.

Also on the menu are the savory platters of meat such as Grilled Lamb Chops, Sirloin Steak Café de Paris, Country Crispy Chicken, among others. All these could boost your mood with its lush flavor that lingers on the palate. Be sure not to miss your all-time favorite Filipino cuisines and Asian-inspired delicacies giving you a variety of tastes best shared with the family at home.

Did you say pasta? We are back with your favorite pasta dishes for you to enjoy. You can also choose from our succulent salad selections and burgers that will leave you full and contented.

Century Park Hotel will also satisfy your love for breads and pastries! Our delectable lineup includes French bread, Raisin bread, Cinnamon rolls, Danish pastries, and empanadas. The kids will not say no to our delightful cookies and brownies, just right for their sweet tooth.

Spark small celebrations at home and make it even brighter with our fancy cakes. Once more, we will bake your favorite Black Forest cake, Choco Cheese cake, Blueberry Cheese cake, and Apple Tart among others. Ideal both for breakfast and lunch, healthy and sumptuous cold cuts, hams and sausages are also included in the wide selection. Make sure to check out and save the menu below to see all other options.

Ordering the food of your choice from Century Park Hotel is as easy as 1-2-3. First, give us a call at 8528-5855 or send us a message at 0917-633-2497, either via SMS or Viber. Do not forget to mention your full name, contact number, complete address, order description and quantity. Secondly, proceed to payment. Your convenience is our priority so you can pay either with cash or credit card through PayPal at payments@centurypark.com.ph. Finally, send a proof of payment to the given Viber number and once done, your orders will already be taken for processing.

Because we always want it served fresh and crisp, give us ample lead time as we only prepare the food upon your arrival at the hotel. Orders will be accepted daily from 9:00AM to 5:00PM.

To claim, you can either opt for home delivery or personal pickup. To have it delivered to your doorstep, you can book through any shipping service provider such as Grab Express, Lalamove, Happy Move and the like. Note that the prices on our food menu are exclusive of delivery fees. If you wish to pick it up yourself you may claim your orders at the Deli Snack, the hotel’s bakeshop.

Century Park Hotel Manila keenly practices proper sanitary and disinfecting measures recommended by the WHO to ensure that its facilities and premises are safe from the dreaded virus and other diseases. Furthermore, these classic dishes are prepared only by the hotel’s culinary professionals who are second to none when it comes to following proper food protocols. This is our commitment to secure your health and safety amidst this uncertain situation.

Brush off the quarantine blues with food that would comfort the mind and the heart. Spice up your days at home with the family with a new taste on the table.

Order your culinary favorites from Century Park Hotel now!