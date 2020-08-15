Enjoy crispy chicken in four Taco Bell favorites

0 comment

If there’s one dish that Filipinos universally love, it would be fried chicken! With its golden-brown, crispy batter surrounding its juicy and succulent meat, fried chicken is an irresistible treat for the senses.

Good news for fans of this delectable protein: crispy chicken is making a comeback at Taco Bell in a way that will surely make your mouths water. Starting August 21, the once loved Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Fest is back with a hot, new twist!

The new, scrumptious offering is available in four signature Taco Bell dishes. Choose whether to gorge on a cheesy Crispy Chicken Burrito or to enjoy it on topped on your Mexican rice in the Crispy Chicken Naked Burrito. You can also savor the crunchy treat in our signature Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme or experience the ultimate crunchy treat, with the Chick ‘n Nachos combo. All these are made with 100%, whole-muscle chicken strips made more exciting with a kick of mild spice. Price starts at P149 and may vary depending on where you’re ordering from.

Want to spice things up some more? Mix and match which sauce to pair your meal with classic Taco Bell nacho cheese or tangy garlic sauce.

The irresistible hot, new chick has really spiced things up with her comeback! Enjoy Taco Bell’s Mexican-inspired take on this classic favorite by ordering it dine-in or to-go! You can also enjoy these delicious treats at the comfort of your home! You can have it delivered by calling 8911-11-11, or through GrabFood and foodpanda.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

‘Consumers don’t just want healthy, they want healthier’, Amway Philippines reveals changes in consumer demands due to pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments
The current pandemic has caused increasingly health conscious consumers to reevaluate their lifestyle and demands, and these changes were noted by direct selling industry leader Amway Philippines as they monitored…

Alfamart reaches 900 store milestone amid quarantine challenges

Team Orange 0 comments Business
It was all smiles and celebration as the latest Alfamart branch in Valdez, Floridablanca, Pampanga recently opened its doors to serve the surrounding community. Alfamart, the first and only Super…

Get comic this pandemic with TV5’s back-to-back game shows “Bawal na Game Show” and “Fill in the Bank”

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Follow the rules and save money are some of the practices we have learned to embrace in this new normal. What if we turn them into something fun and challenging…

CONNECT finds strong connection with podcast audiences through “Love Me Hater” and other shows

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Since the Enhanced Community Quarantine took effect last March, not a few people feared that entertainment options will decline as a result of the restrictions that accompanied the lockdown. That’s…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone