Enjoy crispy chicken in four Taco Bell favorites

If there’s one dish that Filipinos universally love, it would be fried chicken! With its golden-brown, crispy batter surrounding its juicy and succulent meat, fried chicken is an irresistible treat for the senses.

Good news for fans of this delectable protein: crispy chicken is making a comeback at Taco Bell in a way that will surely make your mouths water. Starting August 21, the once loved Taco Bell Crispy Chicken Fest is back with a hot, new twist!

The new, scrumptious offering is available in four signature Taco Bell dishes. Choose whether to gorge on a cheesy Crispy Chicken Burrito or to enjoy it on topped on your Mexican rice in the Crispy Chicken Naked Burrito. You can also savor the crunchy treat in our signature Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme or experience the ultimate crunchy treat, with the Chick ‘n Nachos combo. All these are made with 100%, whole-muscle chicken strips made more exciting with a kick of mild spice. Price starts at P149 and may vary depending on where you’re ordering from.

Want to spice things up some more? Mix and match which sauce to pair your meal with classic Taco Bell nacho cheese or tangy garlic sauce.

The irresistible hot, new chick has really spiced things up with her comeback! Enjoy Taco Bell’s Mexican-inspired take on this classic favorite by ordering it dine-in or to-go! You can also enjoy these delicious treats at the comfort of your home! You can have it delivered by calling 8911-11-11, or through GrabFood and foodpanda.