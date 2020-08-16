Enjoy moments with the new Cloud 9 Peanut Butter

0 comment

Everyone’s still adjusting to the new normal. Being at home constantly—working long hours or idling away the afternoons—can sometimes leave us feeling restless and overworked.
It’s okay to take a breather from everything—to just pause and relax. Go watch a movie, read a book, or grab a quick snack. Indulge in that sweet moment with the new Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 Peanut Butter!

This new variant of Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 lets you enjoy moments even further as each bite delivers an exciting chocolate bar experience with its unique combination of ingredients and textures – a rich peanut butter cream, combined with luscious chocolate, chewy caramel, crunchy crushed pretzels, and peanuts.  Truly, this new chocolate bar experience can make snack time at home even more enjoyable!
Indulge in the new Cloud 9 Peanut Butter, and enjoy its rich peanut butter goodness! No matter what the new normal brings, you can enjoy moments even more with this delectable pick-me-up treat.

Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 Peanut Butter is now available in all leading groceries, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide. This well-loved chocolate bar is also available in Classic, Overload, White and Choco Fudge variants.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

The Itchyworms to headline UK-based Gotobeat Online Summer Festival

Team Orange 0 comments
  Manila-based rock band The Itchyworms, prove yet again that they have more tricks up their sleeve. On August 19, 10:30PM (GMT), catch the beloved foursome as they headline the…

Mark Your Calendars and Reward Yourself with Max’s ‘Payday Delivery Trio’ & ‘Build-Your-Own Fried Chicken Sandwich’

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Now, more than ever, we all deserve a little reward for continuing to hustle in these uncertain times. Whether you’re working at home or in the office, treat yourselves for…

Meralco Service Upgrade: Antipolo-Binangonan Center of Dialysis

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
KEEPING THE LIGHTS ON. Meralco personnel are seen upgrading its distribution transformers and installing new metering facilities to serve the Angono-Binangonan Center of Dialysis Inc. located along J. Sumulong Avenue…

GCash extends P1.8B in microcredit facility in H1

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the undisputed leading and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, extended over P1.8 billion of microcredit facility during the first half of the year through its sister company Fuse…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone