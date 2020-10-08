Enjoy ten times the excitement at SM’s 10.10 Shopping Festival!

SM welcomes October with a malling experience worthy of a perfect 10!

Shopping at SM just got more exciting with the 10.10 Shopping Festival as shoppers can enjoy exciting promos and deals on everything — from food and essentials to fashion items and beauty products — on October 10, 2020 in 65 SM malls nationwide.

Among the surprises to look forward to are promos that play around with the number 10, such as additional 10% discounts on sale items and P100 off on select items.

SM will also be giving away gift certificates worth Php 1,000 to the first 10 customers in select SM malls who will place their orders through its Shop for Me program from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm on October 10. Plus, select SM malls will be holding the SM Shopping Stories where SM GCs will be given away as prizes for the first 10 customers to order during the FB live. You can also join in the fun and discover great items with SM’s Shopping E-Catalogues and 10 Hot Picks on SM Supermalls’ official social media accounts.

As part of 10.10 Shopping Festival, huge savings on delivery fees will also be available. Have your items delivered through SM’s delivery partners Joyride, Grabfood, and foodpanda, and get exclusive 10-themed discounts and promos! Shopping from home? Pay only Php 10 delivery fee if you avail of SM’s Personal Shopper and Food-to-Go services. (DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-106201, Series of 2020). No minimum spend required!

Additionally, The SM Store will be offering 10% discount for a minimum purchase of PhP3,000, plus, an extra 10% off on select brands. Halloween shopping for your kids? Head over to your nearest Toy Kingdom branch and get 10% off on select items. All these and more will be happening for one day only on October 10!

In line with its 10.10.20 SMAC Promo, Our Home will be treating us all with 20% off on sale and regular-priced furniture from October 10 to 11.