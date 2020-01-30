#EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Cloud 9’s New Look

Life can be full of incredibly feel-good first moments and best experiences. And for some Filipinos, Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 has been a constant companion in celebrating their small and big wins.

Stretch those everyday moments with Jack ‘n Jill’s well-loved Cloud 9 chocolate bar, now with a new packaging design

The well-loved chocolate brand encourages people to cherish and enjoy short-lived special experiences and simple everyday wins or “Cloud 9 Moments” through its #EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment campaign.

Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 also launched a packaging with a fresh new look. Its vibrant packs feature Cloud 9’s choco-coated bar with a luscious stretch of delightful caramel filling, crunchy peanuts and chewy nougat.

Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 comes in a variety of undeniably delectable flavors such as the rich milk and white chocolatey goodness of Cloud 9 Classic and White; the double chocolate delight of Cloud 9 Choco Fudge; or the extra loaded combination of chocolate, caramel, and nougat with bigger and more nuts in Cloud 9 Overload.

Always #EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9. This delectable treat is available at all leading groceries, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

