EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Cloud 9’s New Look

Life can be full of incredibly feel-good first moments and best experiences. And for some Filipinos, Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 has been a constant companion in celebrating their small and big wins.

The well-loved chocolate brand encourages people to cherish and enjoy short-lived special experiences and simple everyday wins or “Cloud 9 Moments” through its #EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment campaign.

Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 also launched a packaging with a fresh new look. Its vibrant packs feature Cloud 9’s choco-coated bar with a luscious stretch of delightful caramel filling, crunchy peanuts and chewy nougat.

Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9 comes in a variety of undeniably delectable flavors such as the rich milk and white chocolatey goodness of Cloud 9 Classic and White; the double chocolate delight of Cloud 9 Choco Fudge; or the extra loaded combination of chocolate, caramel, and nougat with bigger and more nuts in Cloud 9 Overload.

Always #EnjoooyThatCloud9Moment with Jack ‘n Jill Cloud 9. This delectable treat is available at all leading groceries, supermarkets, and convenience stores nationwide.