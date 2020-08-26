Enjoy the freshest local music at the #AxePlayItFresher Online Concert presented by AXE and MYX

With staying at home and keeping our physical distance from others becoming the norm over the past few months, many of us can’t help but miss pre-quarantine social interactions – from the mundane, like having lunch with coworkers or shopping in the mall, to the more special, like listening to live music or going to reunions with loved ones.

To help curb the feeling of missing out on good times with friends, Axe Philippines and Myx are bringing live music to your home, with the #AxePlayItFresher Online Concert to be held on Saturday, August 29. To be broadcasted on the Myx Philippines Youtube channel from 7:00pm, the two-hour listening party will feature special performances from some of the up and coming young local artists in the country, taking you to a fresher concert experience like never before.

Fans of different genres can look forward to a range of music to be included in the concert, with segments from Lola Amour, Matthaios, Arthur Nery, and Leanne and Naara. While Iñigo Pascual and Kiana Valenciano will also be singing their new singles “Lost,” and “Safe Space,” live for the first time ever! The virtual music experience will also be made fresher with Axe giveaways and discounts that viewers can win from the comforts of their homes.

A virtual experience #MadeFresherWithAxe

Axe, the world’s #1 male fragrance brand, knows that even at home, guys are still looking to stay cool and keep up to date with the freshest trends in music and in style. So, despite the current situation, Axe wants to take guys to the freshest places and help them enjoy the freshest things.

Starting with its first ever online concert created in partnership with Myx, Axe is set to launch a series of virtual events, connecting guys with their passions right from home. The #MadeFresherWithAxe series was made to make them feel fresher through superior fragrances and exciting experiences.

On August 29, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the freshest Filipino music from the comfort of your home at the #AxePlayItFresher Online Concert presented by Axe and Myx.

