Enjoy the most rewarding holiday shopping with PayMaya and Megaworld

With the holiday season upon us, many Filipinos are already filling up their list of gifts to give to family and friends. To make your holiday shopping experience safer, more convenient, and even rewarding, PayMaya has partnered with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls to give everyone amazing perks when they shop using PayMaya with the Holiday Quest at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Promo.

From November 18, 2020 until January 10, 2021, you can get a chance to win P10,000 when you #ScanToPay at least P500 via PayMaya QR in participating stores at Megaworld Lifestyle Malls including Eastwood City, Lucky Chinatown, Forbes Town, Southwoods Mall, Uptown Bonifacio, McKinley Hill, Newport Mall at Resorts World Manila, and Festival Walk Iloilo.

And when you spend an accumulated total of P2,000 via PayMaya QR, you’ll automatically get a P200 cashback. You can get this awesome reward twice during the promo period – that’s P400 worth of savings from your Christmas shopping haul for your loved ones, or simply for those in need.

You can enjoy all these awesome perks on top of the up to 100% cashback (max of P500) that you usually receive for all your #ScanToPay purchases with PayMaya’s partner merchants – making your shopping experience all the more rewarding.

“Together with Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, we are helping ensure that Filipinos will get the safest, most convenient, and most rewarding holiday shopping yet, especially when they pay with the #BetterQR for their gifts and other items. We hope these meaningful rewards from PayMaya and Megaworld can offer joy as we all celebrate a truly Pinoy Christmas this year, despite the challenges,” said Raymund Villanueva, Business Head for QR Ecosystems of PayMaya Philippines.

“We’re excited to work with PayMaya in enabling a safe and rewarding shopping experience to our customers as we welcome the holiday season. We’re confident that with these exciting PayMaya QR offers, our customers are not only able to get the best value for their money, they’re also able to keep their transactions safe by utilizing contactless payments,” Graham Coates, First Vice President and Head, Megaworld Lifestyle Malls.

To help ensure the safety of consumers when shopping in malls, PayMaya has actively supported the multi-sectoral “Ingat Angat Tayong Lahat” campaign which seeks to promote the safety of cashless payments in malls and retail establishments. By being vigilant about health standards, Filipinos can safely enjoy visiting malls and shops to help promote the growth and recovery of the economy.

Getting PayMaya and paying for your purchases using the app is very easy. Just download the PayMaya app using this link: https://official.paymaya.com/CAK1/425eb133 and register for an account to find out what it’s like to go cashless with the fastest, safest, and most rewarding way to pay for anything online and in stores! Remember, for your holiday shopping, don’t pay cash. PayMaya!