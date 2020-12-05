Enjoy Up to 38% Discount on Hanabishi Appliances in Lazada’s 12.12 Grand Christmas Sale

If you’re still looking for a practical gift to give your family and friends this Christmas, Hanabishi offers a selection of its home and kitchen appliances at up to 38% discount in the coming Lazada Grand Christmas Sale this December 12-14, 2020.

Among the items that are going on sale include Hanabishi’s digital microwave oven, desk fan, slow juicer, LED TV, and more.

Apart from the sale, Hanabishi will be unveiling its latest products in a Lazada Livestream on December 12 at 6:00 PM. You can watch the live stream via https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.YBuif. Some of the items that are going to be featured in the livestream include the Hanabishi Air Fryer, 3in1 Portable Griller/Cooker, Portable Gas Stove, UV Sterilizer, and Dish Washer.

While these new items will not be on sale, you can be assured that they’re all reasonably priced.

The Hanabishi Air Fryer HAFRYER32 has 3.2-liter capacity, with 1 to 30 minutes cooking time setting, and a non-slip base. It’s the perfect gift for those who want to eat healthy dishes.

If you’re looking to replace your old stove at home, Hanabishi offers two great options to choose from. The Hanabishi Portable Gas Stove HPORTGS50 has an adjustable heat control, built-in pressure-sensitive safety device, a simple and safe automatic piezo electric ignition, and safety locking mechanism for gas canister. It’s easy to clean and comes complete with a BBQ skewer and plate grill. The Hanabishi Portable Gas Stove HPORTGS50 also has an adjustable heat control, built-in pressure-sensitive safety device, a simple and safe automatic piezo electric ignition, and safety locking mechanism for gas canister. It is also easy to clean has a strong durable plastic carry case.

For those who want to keel over their home healthy and safe, there’s the Hanabishi UV STERILIZER HSTERI 10UV. It can kill up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria, uses a UV germicidal lamp, and easy to use use with one-click operation. It is ideal for sterilization without the use of harsh chemicals and can sterilize paper bills, coins, books, documents, utensils, and linens.

Another great practical gift is the Hanabishi Dish Washer with UV Sterilizer HDISHWASH35UV. It has a 35-liter capacity, touch control, top and bottom sprayer, wash option: normal, rapid, economic, and intensive glass), PTC hot wind drying, 70C high-temperature disinfection, and UV lamp and interior light.

To learn more about Hanabishi’s latest sales and product offerings on Lazada, follow Hanabishi’s Flagship Store: https://www.lazada.com.ph/shop/hanabishi/. You can also check out their social media accounts to stat updated on their promotions.