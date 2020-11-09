Enjoy your favorite fried chicken in a new way with Pancake House’s new Pan Chicken Burger

0 comment

As we ring-in the holidays amid current circumstances, we continue to embrace familiar experiences in a new way.

With this in mind, Pancake House reminds us that ‘tis the season to feel good again with the launch of its newest product, the Pan Chicken Burger. This new take on the classic Pan Chicken allows customers to indulge in a crowd favorite anytime, anywhere, and all-day.

Available in all Pancake House stores on November 02, starting at P185, the new product brings the familiar flavor of the juicy, tasty, and filling pan chicken fillet with the addition of cheese, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, pickle, and thousand island dressing on a toasted bun. Choose to enjoy the pan chicken fillet the way you want to, with flavor options ranging from classic, spicy mild to spicy hot.

For an additional P64, upgrading a Pan Chicken Burger into a meal comes with a generous serving of taco chips and cheese, topped off with a bottle of minute maid juice.

While our routines may have shifted, our desire for feel-good experiences remain unchanged. As the holidays are fast approaching, we hope this new offering further delights our customers, as they continue to enjoy our signature comfort in a new way,” shares Pancake House Senior Marketing Manager, Cherry Hernandez.

Grab this new offering in your nearest Pancake House store, or have this juicy burger delivered straight to your home or office.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Ford Philippines brings Ranger closer to women with new campaign

Team Orange 0 comments
Pickup trucks have traditionally been seen as vehicles for men primarily because of their looks, use and purpose as a workhorse. But over the years, the need for a pickup…

Get your first look at Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake in “Uncharted”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Columbia Pictures has unveiled the first-look images for its upcoming action adventure Uncharted, adapted from the massively popular PlayStation/Naughty Dog video game franchise.   In his interview with Collider.com, Tom…

Ever Bilena holds biggest 11.11 blowout sale on Shopee and Lazada

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Looking for gift ideas to give on Christmas? Or planning to stock up new makeup products for the holidays? Prepare your carts because Ever Bilena, one of the countrys leading…

Get Lysol Hand Sanitizer in Shopee’s 11.11 Sale!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Value-conscious Filipino shoppers and lovers of online sales are in for a treat as Lysol makes available its newest product, Lysol Hand Sanitizer, in Shopee’s 11.11 Sale! These days, with…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone