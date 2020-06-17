Enjoy your favorite Kuya J dish with a delicious Halo-halo

What’s a better way to enjoy Kuya J‘s mouthwatering delights? How about pairing it with Halo-halo for dessert?

You’re in luck because Kuya J is now offering the Bida Bundles where you can get a 50% discount on select Kuya J meals that comes with a serving of either their Original or Ube Halo-halo. Meals included in the Bida Bundles promo are the succulent Beef Pares (now only 245 Php), the flavorful Chicken BBQ (now only 250 Php), the festive Palabok (now only 173 Php), the savory Lumpia Presko (now only 178 Php) and Kuya J’s new must-try addition, the Filipino-style spaghetti (now only 159 Php).

The special promo is available until June 21, 2020 for delivery and pickup via www.centraldelivery.ph and takeout via the following branches: Kuya J Otis, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, Festival Mall, SM Southmall, SM Cubao, Waltermart North EDSA, Paseo de Magallanes, Robinsons Place Manila, and Eastwood.