ePLDT launches ‘Simply ERP’ for streamlined business operations

Digital transformation for many industries globally – whether for small or medium business, or large corporations, have compelled the need for not just strong and reliable connectivity, but simplified solutions as well.

As more and more organizations look at transforming their legacy systems to cloud-based solutions especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ePLDT introduces Simply ERP—a simple, affordable, and accessible system to address the challenges that industries face. ‘Simply ERP’ is an ERP solution for SAP Business One, established by ePLDT and powered by its subsidiary, AGS.

“The effect of business operations and strategies brought about by COVID-19 has forced significant restructuring of small and medium sized organizations. The supply chain requirements, dynamic customer needs, allowing remote work, upskilling of workers, and managing cash flow and liquidity are but some challenges of SMEs. Simply ERP addresses all these with features and services that are simple, reliable and flexible,” says Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

As businesses grow and need to remain resilient especially during these challenging times, Simply ERP is able to streamline its business processes with a system suited to their needs. Features of Simply ERP include Analytics, Accounting, Purchasing, Sales, Reports, and Inventory—enabling businesses to use a system of integrated applications to manage the business and automate back office functions.

Simply ERP leverages on Microsoft Azure Stack local cloud infrastructure hosted in ePLDT’s VITRO data center which ensures service reliability.

“Simply ERP is integrated and collaboration-based, data driven and most of all it reduces the complexity of running a business. In this current environment, we highly believe that Simply ERP is the most apt solution when customers need to focus on sustaining and growing their business,” said John Gonzales, Vice President and Head of PLDT Enterprise Digital Solutions.

Simply ERP is ideal for SMEs, universities, and companies that like to extend their system to distributors. For the academe, ERP education is made more accessible and affordable for students on a per usage charging, and can be bundled with connectivity and productivity/collaboration projects.

For retailers, ERP supports front-end solutions like e-commerce and Payment Gateways. It also enables retailers manage inventories and anticipate customer buying behavior.

For financial institutions, as a value-added service and a major differentiation, financial services companies can offer the ERP to their SME clients. Bank accounts, loans, payroll can be integrated into the system.

“Simply ERP is designed to help businesses simplify the complex in streamlining their business processes and information across the entire organization. The solution focuses on not just one business process, and the scope covers most, if not all of the various processes essential in running a business,” says Nico Alcoseba, VP & Head of ICT Business for PLDT Enterprise.