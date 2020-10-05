ePLDT secures partnership with Acronis

With the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, it has become an imperative for enterprises to employ Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plans to ensure continued operations given these uncertain times.

In support, ePLDT – the ICT arm of PLDT Enterprise, has bolstered its portfolio to cater to businesses via its strategic partnership with Acronis. Globally renowned for setting the standard for cyber protection, Acronis offers its award-winning AI-based Active Protection technology, blockchain-based authentication and unique hybrid-cloud architecture to protect all data in any environment – including physical, virtual, cloud, mobile workloads and applications – all at a low and predictable cost. Both organizations have strengthened their portfolio and footprint following the partnership on marketing and technology.

“Part of our mission is to innovate and co-innovate with partners in support of our thrust which is to simplify the complex for our customers. We are pleased to partner with Acronis for us to truly deliver solutions of real value to the market and we are sure that our combined expertise in DR systems will enable enterprises to work with ease of mind and confidence,” said Jovy Hernandez, ePLDT President & CEO and SVP & Head for PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups.

According to Acronis’ just-released Cyber Readiness Report 2020, 92% of global companies adopted new technologies to enable remote work. Same research shows 50% of global companies have encountered cyberattacks at least once a week in the past few months. Incidents of fake websites, phishing attacks, malware, and other cybercrimes are making it critical for enterprises to ensure their preparedness for this new way of working and be able to respond to disruptions – from the minor inconveniences to those with more disastrous consequences.

“The increasing need to employ work-from-home arrangements today requires extreme vigilance when it comes to securing a company’s IT infrastructure. We believe that this partnership will allow us to better improve the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plans of our customers in different industries – which are crucial given these uncertain times,” said Vic Tria, PLDT FVP and Enterprise Revenue Group Head.

Through the partnership, ePLDT will be offering solutions that will leverage on the Acronis Cyber Cloud – a platform that enables service providers to deliver data protection in an easy, efficient and secure way. One solution such as Data Back-up and Recovery Solution, customers can gain access to hybrid cloud backup, recovery and AI-powered anti-malware, manageable from a single, comprehensive console.

“These platforms will enable ePLDT to deliver not only an easy, and efficient access to backup and disaster recovery for its customers, thru a single management console, but also provide an additional layer of cyber protection,” shared Jeff Mendoza, PLDT Enterprise Asia Pacific Regional Head.

ePLDT and Acronis has recently formalized their partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, with the said new products set to be introduced subsequently.

“We are delighted to closely collaborate with ePLDT on delivering innovative and impactful solutions to businesses here in the Asia Pacific, right after announcing the launch of Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, our fully integrated cyber protection solution for businesses” said Neil Morarji, Acronis General Manager for APAC. “Moving forward, our portfolio of services will allow companies to ensure their ultimate cyber protection – one that solves safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world, no matter what form their work operations take. They will stay protected with superior and expert support from ePLDT and Acronis.”