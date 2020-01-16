Epson Achieves EcoVadis Gold for Corporate Social Responsibility

Epson has been awarded a Gold rating for CSR by independent assessors EcoVadis for the third year in succession. The top rating, which reflects Epson’s commitment to achieving the highest possible international CSR standards, also acknowledges Epson as being “Outstanding” in Sustainable Procurement and highlights its excellent achievement in Labour & Human Rights and for its actions to preserve the Environment.

The overall results show a 5 per cent increase on the previous year with a significant score increase in Labour & Human Rights, placing Epson in the top 2 percent for CSR in its industry*

Minoru Usui, global president of Epson says: “Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of everything we do at Epson and this excellent achievement in CSR is as important and valuable to our business as financial success.”

“Epson’s aim is to be an indispensable company, which means we must create unique, long term value by producing excellent products that exceed our customers’ expectations, address societal needs and, importantly, sustain our environment. As a business we have aligned all our activities to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations and we are committed, above all else, to creating a better and more sustainable future.”

EcoVadis – an independent, trusted and collaborative platform – assesses companies’ policies and actions as well as their published reporting related to the environment, labour & human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. EcoVadis’ unique CSR assessment method covers more than 198 procurement categories, 155 countries and 21 CSR indicators. More than 55,000 companies work with EcoVadis to reduce risk, stimulate innovation and build transparency and trust between trading partners.

For more information on Epson’s CSR performance see our Integrated Report, which highlights Epson’s global progress and key achievements in environmental performance, social responsibility and corporate governance.