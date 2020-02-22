The Epson SC-F9430H is the first Epson printer with fluorescent inks

Epson has announced the launch of its new 64-inch, dye-sublimation printers, the SureColor SC-F9430 and SC-F9430H digital textile printers. The printers have been developed to deliver outstanding quality and high-volume printing, for sports apparels, fashion apparel, home decorations, outdoor signage as well as other printed merchandise.

A first for Epson, the SC-F9430H printer offers businesses the additional feature of printing fluorescent colours using the new Epson genuine fluorescent yellow and fluorescent pink inks. The new Epson Fluorescent Color Collection library in Edge Print software enables colour processing for fluorescent inks, bringing customers more colour variation during processing.

“The introduction of Epson’s genuine fluorescent solution provides new value to our customers. Customers can now get a wider application of sports apparel, fashion wear, home decorations and even soft signage with our fluorescent inks, opening the doors to greater creativity and expression in design,” said Eduardo Bonoan, Epson Philippines’ General Manager for Marketing.

“We’ve also introduced a wider choice of EMX files, an instructional/maintenance video that can be launched from a QR code, and a host of other features that make set-up, usage and maintenance simple and easy. We’re sure that the SC-F9430 series will have a positive effect on the bottom line of many businesses,” Bonoan added.

Powered by Epson’s PrecisionCore Thin Film Piezo printhead technology, the SC-F9430 series come with a total solution including its Epson engineered Ultrachrome DS and Ultrachrome DS6 inks as well as its Edge Print software for enhanced control of print output and LFP Accounting Software for tracking of print jobs.

In addition to the enhanced usability of this F-Series range, Epson has retained many of the key functions from previous models that enable Epson to drive innovation in the industry and increase opportunities for businesses.

The SC-F9430 series is an evolution of trusted Epson print technology and provides enhanced quality and usability for improved productivity.