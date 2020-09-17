Epson launches new high-speed inkjet copiers for busy work environments

Epson announced the launch of its new line head Multi-Function inkjet copier series, the environmentally-friendly WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 copiers that help companies improve printing productivity while reducing their negative impact to the environment. The new line-up caters for a range of business sizes, from medium to large offices as well as enterprises.

The new WorkForce Enterprise copiers bring improved functionality and usability from previous models, with an improved ADF. It also comes with a new stapler and booklet finisher that brings new features including saddle-stitching, hole-punching, stapling and stacking capabilities, all suited to deliver faster throughput speed.

The Epson copiers deliver speeds ranging from 60 pages per minute (ppm) to an ultra-fast 100ppm. They deliver a fast first page-out time of 6.2 seconds with minimal warm-up time. High capacity ink cartridges yield up to 100,000 pages for black and 50,000 pages for color, enabling continuous printing with uninterrupted downtime and a lower total cost of ownership. Designed to meet the high-volume printing needs of businesses, the printers can handle print volume of 20,000 to 100,000 pages per month.

The more eco-friendly choice

Driven by Epson’s PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, the inkjet copiers consume far less power than laser copiers. The WorkForce Enterprise copiers consume up to 85% less energy than similar-speed laser copiers, which can amount to significant cost savings in the office. Inkjet copiers also produce up to 85% less carbon dioxide than those of comparable laser copiers 2.

In terms of waste generation, the WorkForce Enterprise copiers come with fewer components that need replacing, making them more convenient to operate as they require only changing of the ink cartridges and maintenance box. This means it involves much less maintenance needed over its lifetime, as compared to laser copiers that require replacement of the toner, drum, developer, fusers and other components.

This translates to 59% less replacement parts compared to laser copiers3, significantly reducing the amount of waste generated and impact on the environment over the lifetime of a copier.

“The new WorkForce Enterprise inkjet copiers provide an eco-friendly alternative to laser copiers, while delivering on speed and productivity. The new line-up offers a range of solutions catering to enterprises as well as medium to large-sized companies that are looking for performance and value. As Epson’s inkjet technology does not use heat for printing, it brings reduced maintenance and downtime, the ability to print on a wide variety of paper types, and a reduced impact to the environment in terms of energy consumption and waste generated,” said Eduardo Bonoan, Head of Marketing, Epson Philippines.

Learn more about the WF-C21000, WF-C20750 and WF-C20600 copiers or get them at Epson’s authorized dealer stores nationwide.