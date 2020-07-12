Epson named number one ink tank vendor in PH and Southeast Asia

Epson is the number one ink tank vendor* in the Philippines and Southeast Asia** according to global market intelligence provider, IDC, which demonstrates Epson’s continued market leadership and superior innovation in the inkjet industry.

Epson’s EcoTank series revolutionized the printing experience when it was first introduced in the market in 2010. Built with an ultra-high-capacity ink tank system, EcoTank printers completely removed the need for cartridges, and has since expanded into 22 printer models*** that cater to a wide spectrum of printing needs such as A4 to A3 size, single to multifunction, 4 to 6-colour inks and monochrome printing requirements.

With the unique value proposition and multiple customer benefits of its EcoTank printing solution, Epson maintained its ink tank market leadership in 2019 with a 68% market share in Southeast Asia**. The latest findings from IDC1 indicate that Epson continues to dominate the Philippine market as the number one ink tank vendor*, with a remarkable 74% market share recorded in 2019.

Ink tank printers gained a stronger hold in Southeast Asia** with an increasing contribution ratio of 49%, compared to other technologies like ink cartridges (29%) and laser (21%), according to the same IDC report.

With regard to the total printer market in the region, according to IDC, Epson reached a milestone as it secured the number one position for the first time with 34% market share, beating its rivals in the inkjet and laser printer categories.

Epson’s award-winning EcoTank printers were meticulously designed not only to provide high-quality output at high speeds, but also to function with minimum environmental impact which, in turn, contributes significantly to the overall reduction of printing related costs.

Driven by Epson’s Heat-Free technology, the EcoTank inkjet printers consume far less power than laser printers. Laser printing typically employs a complex process from sending to receiving a print job, but printing with EcoTank, in contrast, involves only three stages: receiving the print job, ink ejection, and release of the printout. Epson’s Micro Piezo printheads eject droplets of ink without requiring any heat, which separates Epson’s technology from all the other thermal inkjet systems. This Heat-Free Technology also serves as a common platform for all Epson inkjet printers, benefiting homes, enterprises and the environment with consistent high-speed printing, less power consumption, fewer replacement parts and less intervention to reduce downtime, resulting in increased productivity.

Epson continues to introduce developments in its inkjet technology to ensure that it brings new value to its growing customer base.

“We aim to continually deliver innovation in our inkjet technology for our range of home and enterprise printers that cater to homes, small to medium businesses and corporations, and ultimately, drive growth and business transformation in the B2C and B2B segments,” said Eduardo Bonoan, General Manager for Marketing, Epson Philippines.

Epson’s EcoTank printers are available at Epson’s authorized dealer stores nationwide and online via Lazada (www.lazada.com.ph/shop/epson/).