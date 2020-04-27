Epson named number one projector brand in the Philippines and worldwide for 19 consecutive years

Epson has been named the number one projector brand in the Philippines and SE Asia, as well as worldwide by Futuresource Consulting, having held the leadership position for 19 consecutive years. The milestone reflects Epson’s continued market leadership and constant innovation in the visual imaging industry.

Epson’s worldwide market share for projectors have increased consistently over the last 19 years to maintain its continued dominance. The latest findings from Futuresource indicate that Epson continues to dominate the Philippine market as the number one brand, with 62.4% market share for projectors 500 lumens and above for 2019, an increase from 47.6% in 2018.

Within Southeast Asia, Epson continues to maintain market leadership, with market share increasing to 44.4% in 2019 from 37% in 2018. Globally, Epson has the largest market share worldwide for projectors, at 41.4% for 2019, which is an increase from 37.4% in 2018. Likewise for the home projectors segment, in 2019, Epson has achieved the largest market share worldwide at a remarkable 35%.

A key factor to Epson’s continued dominance is in its continuous innovation. New launches in Southeast Asia include the launch of its new retail, education, corporate and home projectors, including the EB-U50/EB-W50 for digital signage applications, the EB-1485Fi ultrashort throw interactive laser projector and the EB-1070U/1060U series of business projectors respectively. The launch of its home cinema projectors, the EF-100 series, EH-TW7000 and EB-LS500 contributed to its growth in the home projector segment.

At the heart of Epson’s projectors is its proprietary 3LCD technology, which enables Epson projectors to deliver the most vibrant and true-to-life images with up to 3 times higher colour brightness compared to 1-chip DLP projectors in the market. In contrast to 3-chip 3LCD projectors, 1-chip DLP projectors use a rotating color wheel that spins at a rapid speed, only displaying colors sequentially, which can result in color break-up or the “rainbow effect”.

Epson’s vertically-integrated business model means the company creates its own core technologies and manufactures and sells its finished products, maintaining control over the whole process and ensuring quality down to the smallest detail in the manufacturing of its projectors.

Epson continues to innovate in its projector offerings for its range of business, interactive, high brightness and home projectors, catering across segments from corporate to education, rentals, staging and large entertainment venues and home entertainment.

“We aim to continually deliver new innovation and bring new value to our customers as we focus on driving growth in the B2B segment, and to further engage customers in the education, corporate and rental and staging space,” said Eduardo Bonoan, General Manager for Marketing said.